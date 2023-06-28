Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) (“Tricon” or the “Company”) , an owner and operator of single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family rental apartments in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval for all resolutions voted upon at its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 21, 2023 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company’s information circular dated May 9, 2023 (the “Circular”) were elected as directors of the Company. The Company received proxies and virtual votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % David Berman 193,524,758 93.21% 14,091,620 6.79% Gary Berman 205,003,257 98.74% 2,613,121 1.26% Frank Cohen 204,488,772 98.49% 3,127,606 1.51% Camille Douglas 203,687,915 98.11% 3,928,464 1.89% Renée L. Glover 205,206,506 98.84% 2,409,873 1.16% Ira Gluskin 203,564,738 98.05% 4,051,640 1.95% J. Michael Knowlton 129,782,075 62.51% 77,834,303 37.49% Si'n M. Matthews 126,654,244 61.00% 80,962,133 39.00% Geoff Matus 204,586,912 98.54% 3,029,466 1.46% Peter D. Sacks 127,555,359 61.44% 80,061,019 38.56%

In addition, Tricon reports that the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Tricon’s auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.77% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The Company’s full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com and at https://www.sec.gov.

