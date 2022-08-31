Bright Scholar Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOSHAN, China, June 21, 2023

FOSHAN, China, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ("Bright Scholar" or the "Company") (NYSE: BEDU), a global premier education service company, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the "Annual Report") for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 21, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company's audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.brightscholar.com. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited

Bright Scholar is a global premier education service company, which primarily provides quality international education to global students and equip them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education.

IR Contact:
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86-757-2991-6814

favicon.png?sn=CN36207&sd=2023-06-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bright-scholar-filed-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-2022-301857381.html

SOURCE Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN36207&Transmission_Id=202306211725PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN36207&DateId=20230621
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.