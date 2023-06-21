Tour four inspired model homes at Parkdale on June 24

ERIE, Colo., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of four must-see model homes at Parkdale (RichmondAmerican.com/Parkdale) in Erie. The notable new neighborhood offers an exciting array of ranch and two-story floor plans, including some from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons).

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/ParkdaleGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the ranch-style Arlington and Peridot and two-story Ammolite and Yorktown model homes at Parkdale from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Attendees can enjoy complimentary treats from Besties Ice Cream Truck and enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about Parkdale:

New homes from the upper $500s

12 ranch and two-story plans, including some from the versatile Seasons™ Collection

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,750 to 3,100 sq. ft.

Close proximity to popular schools and recreation

Easy access to Boulder , Denver and the Interlocken Business Park via I-25 and the Northwest Parkway

Parkdale is located at 2668 Sawyer Lane, Erie, CO 80026. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to RSVP for the event or learn more about this beautiful new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

