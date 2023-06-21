Richmond American Announces Grand Opening in Erie

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ERIE, Colo., June 21, 2023

Tour four inspired model homes at Parkdale on June 24

ERIE, Colo., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Colorado, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the debut of four must-see model homes at Parkdale (RichmondAmerican.com/Parkdale) in Erie. The notable new neighborhood offers an exciting array of ranch and two-story floor plans, including some from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/Seasons).

MDC_Holdings_Richmond_American_Homes.jpg

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/ParkdaleGO)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the ranch-style Arlington and Peridot and two-story Ammolite and Yorktown model homes at Parkdale from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. Attendees can enjoy complimentary treats from Besties Ice Cream Truck and enter for a chance to win a prize drawing.

More about Parkdale:

  • New homes from the upper $500s
  • 12 ranch and two-story plans, including some from the versatile Seasons™ Collection
  • 2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,750 to 3,100 sq. ft.
  • Close proximity to popular schools and recreation
  • Easy access to Boulder, Denver and the Interlocken Business Park via I-25 and the Northwest Parkway

Parkdale is located at 2668 Sawyer Lane, Erie, CO 80026. Call 303.850.5750 or visit RichmondAmerican.com to RSVP for the event or learn more about this beautiful new community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

Contact:
Derek R. Kimmerle
Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer
866.424.3395
[email protected]

MCD_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA35667&sd=2023-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-announces-grand-opening-in-erie-301857339.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA35667&Transmission_Id=202306211701PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA35667&DateId=20230621
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.