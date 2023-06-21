Five models will open for tours on Friday at the Villa Ticino masterplan

MANTECA, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that five brand-new, fully furnished model homes will open for tours on Friday, June 23 at the Villa Ticino (RichmondAmerican.com/VillaTicino) masterplan in Manteca. Models will be open at both Villa Ticino and Seasons at Villa Ticino, a pair of vibrant communities showcasing 10 inspired ranch and two-story floor plans with the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/VillaTicinoModels)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit the Villa Ticino masterplan for tours of five brand-new model homes on Friday, June 23. The debut of the Ammolite, Noble and Pearl models will take place at Seasons at Villa Ticino, and Villa Ticino will offer tours of the Decker and Seth models.

More about Villa Ticino:

New ranch and two-story homes from the low $700s

5 inspired floor plans with designer details

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,010 to 3,200 sq. ft.

RV garages available

Located at 2127 Geneva Way in Manteca

More about Seasons at Villa Ticino:

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $600s

5 inspired floor plans with designer details

3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,520 to 3,040 sq. ft.

Guest suites available

Located at 1070 Fiano Place in Manteca

The Villa Ticino masterplan boasts a prime location near Manteca Park Golf Course, Big League Dreams baseball stadium, Woodward Reservoir Regional Park and Yosemite National Park via Highway 120, Highway 99 and I-5. A variety of major employers can be found close by, as can recreation, entertainment, shopping and dining.

Call 209.207.0480 to schedule a tour or visit RichmondAmerican.com to learn more about this must-see masterplan.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

