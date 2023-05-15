BBTV PROVIDES ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE TO SUPPLEMENT ITS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR FOR ITS ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON JUNE 29, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company") has provided certain additional disclosure pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, by way of a Supplement to its Management Information circular dated May 15, 2023 (the "Circular"), relating to the proposed Return of Capital described in the Circular. The Return of Capital is to be voted on by shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on June 29, 2023. Capitalized terms not defined in this news release have the meanings assigned in the Circular.

Shareholders may access the Supplement which contains this additional disclosure in the same manner as the Circular which was delivered using the notice and access method. Accordingly, shareholders may access electronic copies of the additional disclosure online at:

https://investors.bbtv.com/governance/shareholder-meetings/default.aspx

and

www.sedar.com

The form of proxy previously sent to shareholders remains valid for use at the Meeting, and no new form of proxy will be provided with the Supplement. Shareholders who have already submitted a proxy or voting instruction and do not wish to change their vote, do not need to take any further action with respect to the Meeting. Shareholders who wish to change their vote should refer to "Proxy Instructions" in the Circular. The Chair of the Meeting has the discretion to accept proxies received less than 48 hours prior to the Meeting and accordingly, to ensure that a proxy is voted, it should be received as set out in the Circular prior to 1:30 p.m., Pacific Time, on Tuesday, June 27.

About BBTV
BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation.

Links to SEDAR filings, conference call recordings and press releases are available on the investor website at: https://investors.bbtv.com/

For further information please contact:

Media Relations: [email protected]
Investor Relations: [email protected]com

