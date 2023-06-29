The board of directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.7375 per share, payable on July 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2023.

Additionally, the Southern California Edison board declared a quarterly dividend on the Series E preference stock of $24.273 per share to be paid on Aug. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on July 5, 2023.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

