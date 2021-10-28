Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against UP Fintech Holding Ltd (“UP Fintech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIGR) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired UP Fintech securities between April 29, 2020 and May 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 21, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On October 28, 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an article stating that “[a] senior official at China’s central bank said cross-border online brokerages operating in mainland China were acting illegally,” and specified that UP Fintech has “thrived partly by enabling customers in mainland China to buy and sell U.S. and Hong Kong-listed stocks.” On this news, UP Fintech’s stock price fell $1.51, or 17.1%, to close at $7.34 per ADS on October 28, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 17, 2021, after market hours, Reuters reported that “Chinese officials are planning to ban online brokerages such as [. . .] UP Fintech . . . from offering offshore trading services to mainland clients, the latest development in a broad regulatory crackdown that has roiled a wide range of sectors over the past year.” On this news, UP Fintech’s stock price fell $0.13, or 2.6%, to close at $4.82 per ADS on December 17, 2021.

Then, on December 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal reported that the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) had issued a statement disclosing that UP Fintech “violated its domestic laws by allowing customers on the mainland to make cross-border trades,” and that the Company’s “act of offering offshore securities-trading services to clients in mainland China doesn’t comply with the country’s laws and regulations.” According to the article, the CSRC “had discussions with . . . Up Fintech’s senior executives in late 2021 and told them to comply with such laws.” On this news, UP Fintech’s stock price fell $1.36, or 28.5%, to close at $3.41 per ADS on December 30, 2022.

Then, on May 16, 2023, Reuters published an article stating that UP Fintech would be removing its app in mainland China. On this news, UP Fintech’s stock price fell $0.21, or 7.4%, to close at $2.64 per ADS on May 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) UP Fintech’s business was, quite simply, illegal as it related to operations in China as a result of its failure to obtain the proper licenses; (2) it did not fully disclose to investors that it was engaging in unlawful activity and instead characterized the applicable Chinese laws as ambiguous; (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

