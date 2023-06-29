Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and the Clinton Foundation today hosted an in-person roundtable addressing the overdose and addiction crisis. Joe Kiani, Founder and CEO of Masimo, and President Bill Clinton, 42nd President of the United States and Founder and Board Chair, Clinton Foundation, led the conversation at the Foundation offices in New York City. Participants included national opioid and addiction specialists, hospital and academic executives, community members, and local, state, and national elected officials.

The event brought together experts and peers to collaborate on evidence-based solutions designed to help patients affected by the overdose and addiction crisis. The discussion highlighted solutions such as Bridge™ and Opioid Halo™ from Masimo—the first winner of the FDA’s Opioid Innovation Challenge to have an authorized device addressing the crisis—designed to prevent overdose, save lives, and reduce the stigma surrounding opioid use. Attendees also had the opportunity to test both products onsite at an Opioid Safety Demo table.

Joe Kiani, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Masimo, said, “At Masimo, we are committed to creating evidence-based solutions that fill in existing gaps in patients’ support network. We must collectively work together to eliminate the stigma around addiction and fight the opioid crisis, one of our nation’s most pressing public health challenges and the leading cause of accidental deaths in the U.S. My hope is that our conversation today will inspire a greater dialogue around how communities can better support opioid users in the hospital and at home, reducing deaths and stopping the cycle of addiction.”

President Bill Clinton said, “Overdose deaths reached an all-time high last year with more than 109,000 lives lost. If we’re going to have a chance at reversing the tide, it’s going to take all of us — more hospitals and clinics, more stakeholders and community leaders, and more innovators like Joe Kiani and Masimo. Their commitment to fighting the overdose crisis has led to breakthroughs that can prevent overdose deaths and help people on the road to recovery.”

Among the key participants in the roundtable today were:

Chris Thrasher, Chief Executive Officer of Substance Use Disorders and Recovery, Clinton Foundation, who said: “A key component missing from the conversation is how can technology help solve this crisis. With these evidence-based technological solutions, we can and will save one life at a time.”

Seonaid Nolan, M.D, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, University of British Columbia, said: “Collective efforts are better than each individual effort. To turn the tide, it is important we come together, across disciplines, to develop a comprehensive approach to linking people to the services they need at the time they want it.”

Chief Tom Synan, Chief of Police, Newtown Police Department, Ohio, said: “We must come together to find new ways to help serve those with substance use disorder. We need to fill in the gaps to provide better service to those in need and utilize evidence-based technologies like Bridge which can be used in various sectors of the community, such as the justice system and health care system.”

Aldo Carmona, M.D., Senior VP of Clinical Integration and Chairman of Anesthesia, St. Luke's University Health Network, said: “We know the opioid crisis significantly affects families. Understanding people’s genetic makeup matters and it could help us identify high-risk populations.”

Sean O’Donnell, MS, Executive Director, Foundation for Recovery, said: “We need more innovation in this space. We’ve got heart. We’ve got data. We’ve been studying this crisis and the solutions. Now, we need to ensure those who need these products most can access them. It is time for action.”

Ryan Hampton, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Mobilize Recovery, said: “People are inspired and ready to take action. There is a lot of innovation and intent to break silos between sectors. When we come together and share our learnings, we make giant strides towards addressing this crisis by making actionable commitments for impactful change.”

Karl Leonard, Sheriff, Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia, said: “Today’s event brought together leaders across disciplines to discuss how we can effectively and efficiently work together to build momentum.”

Jeffrey A. Thomas, MHS, LPC, CACDC, Chief Executive Officer, White Deer Run, said: “We need to further implement technology in the treatment of opioid dependence and move away from outdated techniques and practices. Opioid users who are chemically dependent desire a powerful, timely solution, and Bridge delivers just that; we were astounded by how well the device worked and now use it to reduce recidivism and reduce abandonment of treatment. We’re a great case study for abatement funds to support the community in need.”

