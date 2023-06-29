Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Caribou on April 11, 2023 with a Class Period from July 23, 2021 to December 9, 2022, or pursuant to the Company’s July 2021 IPO. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Caribou have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, the Company’s Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CB-010’s treatment effect was not as durable as Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010’s clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Caribou, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

