On June 20, 2023, CEO Lawrence Jasinski sold 22,920 shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd ( RWLK, Financial), a leading medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities. The company's primary product, the ReWalk system, is a wearable robotic exoskeleton that provides powered hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injuries to stand upright, walk, and turn.

Over the past year, Lawrence Jasinski has sold a total of 34,377 shares and purchased 15,000 shares. This recent sale comes amidst a mixed trend of insider transactions for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Over the past year, there have been 14 insider buys and 3 insider sells, including Jasinski's recent transaction.

Shares of ReWalk Robotics Ltd were trading for $0.59 apiece on the day of Lawrence Jasinski's recent sale, giving the stock a market cap of $35.851 million. With a price of $0.59 and a GuruFocus Value of $0.78, ReWalk Robotics Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Considering the mixed trend of insider transactions and the modest undervaluation of ReWalk Robotics Ltd's stock, investors may want to keep a close eye on the company's performance and insider activity. While the recent sale by CEO Lawrence Jasinski may not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook for the company, it is essential to consider the overall trend of insider transactions and the stock's valuation when making investment decisions.

It is worth noting that ReWalk Robotics Ltd has been making strides in its business, with recent FDA clearance for its ReStore Soft Exo-Suit System, which is designed for use in stroke rehabilitation. The company has also been expanding its presence in the European market, with the opening of a new German subsidiary and the appointment of a new European sales director. These developments, combined with the company's modest undervaluation, may present an opportunity for investors who believe in the long-term potential of ReWalk Robotics Ltd and its innovative products.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 22,920 shares by CEO Lawrence Jasinski adds to the mixed trend of insider transactions for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. While the stock is currently modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, investors should continue to monitor the company's performance, insider activity, and overall market conditions before making any investment decisions.