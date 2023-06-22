HONEYWELL'S ASPIRE 350 SELECTED FOR DASSAULT FALCON FLEET

PARIS, June 22, 2023

Business aircraft operators and pilots to benefit from improved connectivity

PARIS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell's (NASDAQ: HON) Aspire 350 satellite communications system has been selected by Dassault for its fleet of Falcon business aircraft. The deal, announced at Paris Air Show 2023, will see forward fit and aftermarket retrofit applications of Aspire 350 on Dassault Falcon business aircraft, including the F900, F2000, F7X, F8X, F6X and F10X.

Built for business aviation, airlines and helicopters, Aspire 350 enables pilots to maintain up-to-date information throughout their flight path, and operators experience global, seamless high-speed connectivity in a small, lightweight solution. Simple to install, the Aspire 350 provides an integrated cockpit and cabin connectivity experience for pilots and passengers.

Utilizing the Iridium NEXT satellite constellation, Aspire 350 brings greater reliability, cost savings and efficiency to aircraft operations from pole-to-pole. The Iridium network system provides cockpit safety services for pilot operations, while also providing up to 700 Kbps cabin internet connectivity for passenger productivity.

"Staying connected is critical to flight safety and efficiency, and we are proud that Dassault has selected the Aspire 350 for its fleet of best-in-class business aircraft. Honeywell and Dassault's relationship has now reached its 50th year, and we continue to strengthen this relationship," said Steve Hadden, vice president and general manager, Services and Connectivity, Honeywell Aerospace. "We are confident that the users of the business aircraft will appreciate the seamless connectivity the Aspire 350 will provide. The experience will be like using your broadband at home."

Honeywell is a leader in providing connectivity hardware and services to the aerospace industry. With more than 100 years of innovation, Honeywell has a footprint on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft that enable more fuel-efficient, connected and safe operations. Aspire 300 and 350 exemplify how Honeywell delivers the latest functionalities and technologies in today's connected world.

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

