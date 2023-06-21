InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jun 22

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / The Company announces that on 21 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:21 June 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:49,951
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.3200
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.4400
Average price paid per share:£ 53.6959

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,566,093 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 49,951 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 21 June 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

49,951

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.4400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.3200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.6959

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

21/06/2023

08:13:14

BST

281

53.6000

XLON

790480820374228

21/06/2023

08:20:27

BST

67

53.6600

XLON

790480820374987

21/06/2023

08:20:27

BST

273

53.6600

XLON

790480820374986

21/06/2023

08:22:13

BST

108

53.6600

XLON

790480820375161

21/06/2023

08:23:59

BST

92

53.6800

XLON

790480820375311

21/06/2023

08:37:24

BST

37

53.8200

XLON

790480820376413

21/06/2023

08:37:24

BST

114

53.8200

XLON

790480820376411

21/06/2023

08:37:24

BST

222

53.8200

XLON

790480820376412

21/06/2023

08:37:24

BST

259

53.8200

XLON

790480820376410

21/06/2023

08:39:01

BST

99

53.8400

XLON

790480820376581

21/06/2023

08:44:08

BST

18

53.9400

XLON

790480820376814

21/06/2023

08:44:08

BST

72

53.9400

XLON

790480820376813

21/06/2023

08:44:08

BST

140

53.9400

XLON

790480820376810

21/06/2023

08:49:02

BST

129

54.0200

XLON

790480820377178

21/06/2023

08:51:03

BST

46

54.1200

XLON

790480820377418

21/06/2023

08:51:03

BST

63

54.1200

XLON

790480820377419

21/06/2023

08:56:01

BST

166

54.1800

XLON

790480820377853

21/06/2023

08:57:27

BST

94

54.1800

XLON

790480820377956

21/06/2023

09:12:30

BST

60

54.2800

XLON

790480820379241

21/06/2023

09:12:30

BST

123

54.2800

XLON

790480820379233

21/06/2023

09:12:30

BST

211

54.2800

XLON

790480820379235

21/06/2023

09:12:30

BST

54

54.3000

XLON

790480820379243

21/06/2023

09:12:30

BST

57

54.3000

XLON

790480820379244

21/06/2023

09:12:30

BST

60

54.3000

XLON

790480820379242

21/06/2023

09:16:06

BST

76

54.2600

XLON

790480820379508

21/06/2023

09:16:06

BST

88

54.2600

XLON

790480820379506

21/06/2023

09:19:15

BST

22

54.2600

XLON

790480820379688

21/06/2023

09:19:15

BST

54

54.2600

XLON

790480820379689

21/06/2023

09:21:31

BST

6

54.2600

XLON

790480820379803

21/06/2023

09:21:31

BST

80

54.2600

XLON

790480820379802

21/06/2023

09:29:11

BST

150

54.2800

XLON

790480820380292

21/06/2023

09:29:12

BST

83

54.2800

XLON

790480820380295

21/06/2023

09:37:23

BST

276

54.3200

XLON

790480820380704

21/06/2023

09:42:36

BST

78

54.2800

XLON

790480820380946

21/06/2023

09:42:37

BST

18

54.2800

XLON

790480820380952

21/06/2023

09:42:37

BST

61

