Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / The Company announces that on 21 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|21 June 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|49,951
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.3200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.4400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 53.6959
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,566,093 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 49,951 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 21 June 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
49,951
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.4400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.3200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 53.6959
Detailed information:
