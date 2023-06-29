VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / ( TSX:NANO, Financial)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB)

Nano One® Materials Corp. ("Nano One" or the "Company") a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind shareholders about the upcoming annual general meeting ("AGM") to be held on Thursday June 29, 2023 at 1:30pm Pacific Time.

Materials for the AGM were mailed to shareholders of record the week of June 5, 2023, and may also be found on the website at https://nanoone.ca/investors/agm/ and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholder votes must be received by 1:30pm Pacific time on June 27, 2023. Your feedback and your vote are important, regardless of the number of shares you own. You can vote by proxy at the AGM, and by proxy on the internet, by phone or by fax as per the instructions included in the meeting materials. If you have not received your materials yet, please contact your bank of financial institution directly to relay you voting instructions, or if your shares are held in your name, please contact the Company at [email protected] for assistance.

Letter to Shareholders

In advance of the AGM, management has issued a Letter to Shareholders which outlines their outlook on the accomplishments of the past year as well as their vision and evaluation of the Company looking forward to 2024. The Letter will be available to all stakeholders on the Company's website at: https://nanoone.ca/shareholder-letter-2023/, and filed on SEDAR.

About Nano One®

Nano One Materials Corp. (Nano One) is a clean technology company with a patented, scalable and low carbon intensity industrial process for the low-cost production of high-performance lithium-ion battery cathode materials. With strategic collaborations and partnerships, including automotive OEMs and strategic industry supply chain companies like BASF, Umicore and Rio Tinto. Nano One's technology is applicable to electric vehicles, energy storage, and consumer electronics, reducing costs and carbon intensity while improving environmental impact. The Company aims to pilot and demonstrate its technology as turn-key production solutions for license, joint venture, and independent production opportunities, leveraging Canadian talent and critical minerals for emerging markets in North America, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific region. Nano One has received funding from SDTC and the Governments of Canada and British Columbia.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

Certain information contained herein and in the Letter to Shareholders may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to: successful current and future collaborations that are/may happen with OEM's, miners or others; the functions and intended benefits of Nano One's technology and products; the development of Nano One's technology and products; the purpose for expanding the Candiac facilities and scalability of developed technology; and the execution of Nano One's plans - which are contingent on support and grants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', ‘target', ‘goal', ‘potential' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made are not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the advancement and completion of the phase 3 work program and any anticipated results thereof, any future collaborations that may happen with the OEM's or other partners in the battery supply chain, the Company's ability to achieve its stated goals, the ability to execute on opportunities fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents and other risk factors as identified in Nano One's MD&A and its Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2023, both for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in recent securities filings for the Company which are available at www.sedar.com. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

