Flex receives Lenovo EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year Award for the fifth consecutive year

AUSTIN, Texas and VENRAY, Netherlands, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As acknowledgment for creating a seamless experience for Lenovo and its customers, Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) was named the Lenovo EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year for the fifth consecutive year. Flex was recognized for managing Lenovo's end-to-end logistics across its PC and Smart Devices, Smartphone, Server, and Cloud businesses.

Built on a twelve-year relationship between the two companies, Flex provides services including vendor-managed inventory, e-commerce, warehousing, cross-dock, fulfilment, and last-mile distribution. Flex has helped Lenovo deliver increased volumes to its European customers and now has two value-added fulfilment locations, one in Venray in the Netherlands, and the other in Budapest, Hungary, creating a more agile, resilient, and adaptable value chain.

Commenting on the award, Dick van Beek, Director of Global Logistics, EMEA for Lenovo said, "Flex continues to show great commitment and excellent logistics services for the EMEA region. The team is highly motivated and has a strong understanding of Lenovo and our customers' requirements. This year was a particularly challenging year for our industry, as Flex had to manage high storage requirements and our inbound flows. All of this was done is a structured and professional manner. Relentlessly the Flex team worked to overcome these challenges and continue to provide high customer satisfaction levels."

"We are very proud to accept the EMEA Logistics Supplier of the Year award for the fifth year in a row. This honor reflects our deep partnership and the value we bring to Lenovo," said Pat Ring, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Flex Global Services and Solutions. "It is through the unwavering dedication of our teams across Europe that we were able to provide Lenovo with the agility and resiliency to deliver a long-term competitive advantage. I look forward to continuing to build and innovate upon the services we provide to Lenovo."

Over 11,000 employees across 30 countries in Flex Global Services and Solutions help customers manage how their products exist in the world through a range of services including fulfillment, logistics, aftermarket services and circular economy solutions.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

