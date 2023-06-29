VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THC BioMed Intl (CSE:THC) ( THCBF, Financial) (FSE:TFHD), one of Canada’s oldest licensed producers of medical and recreational cannabis, has launched a state-of-the-art medical dispensary in Thailand.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

THC BioMed, one of Canada’s oldest active licensed cannabis companies, has launched a state-of-the-art medical dispensary in Thailand.: THC BioMed, one of Canada’s oldest active licensed cannabis companies, has launched a state-of-the-art medical dispensary in Thailand.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” and on “ YouTube ”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “THC BioMed” in the search box.

Because of Thailand’s foreign ownership regulations, the new THC2Go dispensary is owned by THC BioMed (Thailand) Co Ltd, which is 51% owned by a Thailand company, with THC BioMed owning 49% of which 9% is held in trust by THC BioMed for an arm’s length party. After becoming the first Southeast Asian country to legalize medical cannabis in 2018, Thailand decriminalized recreational cannabis in 2022.

THC Thailand’s THC2Go dispensary, located in the vibrant city of Rawai, Phuket, offers an extensive selection of top-tier medical cannabis products. The company grows all its strains organically onsite at its indoor farm in Phuket, with the purest of nutrients and without the use of pesticides or other exogenous chemicals, with the buds hand-grown and hand-picked.

John Miller, President and CEO, stated: "We are thrilled with the opening of our state-of-the-art THC2GO medical cannabis dispensary in Thailand. This expansion underscores our unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on global healthcare. We are dedicated to serving patients, fostering research initiatives, and driving the medical cannabis movement forward in Thailand."

Following the company's shift to edibles and drinks as its main products, which involves a more streamlined production process, it is now offering available grow space at its licensed facility in Kelowna’s Akland Road business park with some units earmarked to be sold as commercial units. This space will be leveraged to offer turnkey operations to micro-producers, who will benefit from the company's existing license, in-house processing, and established distribution networks. THC BioMed will also assist these new micro-producers in applying for a B.C. farmgate license, facilitating non-medical cannabis product sales from stores located at cultivation sites.

John Miller, President and CEO, added: "Transitioning to edibles and drinks, coupled with our Clone Shipper sales, we now have space to accommodate a few micro-producers. This new direction allows us to contribute to the growing trend toward micro-producers in the Canadian cannabis market, aiding newcomers in navigating market entry barriers."

Earlier this year, the company started sales and export of its patented Clone Shipper containers to Asia. The innovative Clone Shipper container’s patented design enables plants, especially clones or young plants, to be shipped safely while nurturing the plant in the growing process. The reusable container, built to last for multiple shipments, comes with a new opaque lid and an LED light, designed to last for a minimum of 100 hours. The virtually indestructible container is manufactured in North America and can be purchased online at www.CloneShipper.com or in Asia through THC BioMed Thailand.

THC BioMed was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 and has been a Licensed Producer since 2016.

The shares are currently trading at $0.03. For more information, please visit www.THCbiomed.com , contact John Miller, President & CEO, at 1-844-842-6337 or email [email protected] .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. THC BioMed has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

[email protected]