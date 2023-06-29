Coherent to Showcase a Broad Portfolio of Advanced Laser Solutions at Laser World of Photonics in Munich

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a global leader in laser systems, subsystems, and components, today announced that it will exhibit industry-leading products and capabilities at Laser World of Photonics, June 27-30 at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Munich, Germany, stand B3.321. Coherent will showcase its broad portfolio of advanced laser solutions that are enabling a wide range of applications in industrial, e-mobility, electronics, life sciences, and scientific markets. Coherent thought leaders will present at technical sessions and demonstrations.

PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • HighLight FL-ARM fiber lasers: The new adjustable ring mode (ARM) fiber lasers feature enhanced beam properties that are designed to significantly improve welding process stability over large working areas and enable deep welding applications in battery manufacturing for electric vehicles (EVs).
  • New low-magnification HIGHmotion 2D laser processing head: This new addition to the HIGHmotion 2D series of laser processing heads enables deep copper welds of more than 3 mm over a large work area of up to 100 x 140 mm.
  • PH20 SmartWeld+ laser processing head: This new addition to the SmartWeld+ series, a next-generation laser processing head with up to 6 kW of laser power, is optimized for precise control of penetration depths, even for long weld seams such as those found in battery cells, and for high-speed oscillation of the laser beam in any desired pattern while moving along the weld path.
  • HIGHtactile laser welding head: Featuring patent-pending tactile seam-tracking technology, this extremely user-friendly and versatile laser welding head is easily configurable to perform highly automated fillet welding and brazing in EV manufacturing applications.
  • 50 W UV femtosecond Monaco lasers: The first 50 W femtosecond laser with proven 24/7 industrial-grade performance, this new Monaco laser is optimized for high-speed, high-volume cutting of wafers and stacked OLED displays for mobile and next-generation IT devices.
  • Ultralow-cost Matrix UV lasers: The Matrix UV lasers provide superior marking quality at half the entry price of existing solutions.
  • PowerLine FL fiber laser subsystem: This turnkey fiber laser subsystem greatly minimizes capital expenditures with new lower output power options that excel at a wide range of precision welding and cutting applications.
  • PowerLine PS 30 laser markers: These picosecond lasers rapidly perform durable black marking on medical devices, greatly improving production throughput while maintaining very high reliability.
  • 65 W pump laser diode for fiber laser applications: This laser diode reliably achieves industry-record output power yet with lower operating current. Its compatibility with existing submounts enables a wide range of extremely low-cost fiber laser design architectures.
  • PAVOS kW Ultra optical isolator: Robustly designed to withstand up to 1 kW power, this optical isolator is ideal for high-energy ultrashort-pulse lasers.

CONFERENCE TALKS

High-Power Diode Laser in Medical Applications
Presenter: Dr. Joerg Neukum
Forum: Biophotonics & Medical Applications
Panel: SPECTARIS: Photonics for Med-Tec
Tuesday, June 27, 15:00-17:00 CEST, Hall B2

Narrow Linewidth Polarized High-Power Fiber Laser
Presenter: Jarno Kangastupa
Forum: Laser & Optics
Panel Chair: Dr. Klaus Kleine
Wednesday, June 28, 10:00-12:00 CEST, Hall A2

Semiconductor Laser Diodes – From Consumer Electronics to Healthcare
Presenter: Dr. Gerald Dahlmann
Forum: Biophotonics & Medical Applications
Wednesday, June 28, 10:00-12:00 CEST, Hall B2

Laser Processes and Solutions for Augmented and Virtual Reality
Presenter: Dr. Oliver Haupt
Forum: Laser Materials Processing
Panel Chair: Dr. Dirk Mueller
Wednesday, June 28, 15:00-17:00 CEST, Hall B3

The New Coherent Corp. is Driving Innovations in Life Sciences Instrumentation
Presenter: Dr. Kim Netzeband
Forum: Biophotonics & Medical Applications
Panel Chair: Dr. Matthias Schulze
Thursday, June 29, 10:00-12:00 CEST, Hall B2

UV Laser Processing of MicroLEDs
Presenter: Dr. Oliver Haupt
Forum: Laser Materials Processing
Panel: International Laser Marketplace
Thursday, June 29, 10:00-12:00 CEST, Hall B3

QCW Pump Engines for Large-Scale Petawatt Facilities
Presenter: Dr. Christian Lux
Forum: Laser & Optics
Panel Chair: Dr. Joerg Neukum
Thursday, June 29, 15:00-17:00 CEST, Hall A2

ADDITIONAL UPCOMING TRADE SHOWS

  • Semicon China 2023 – Shanghai, China, June 29-July 1, 2023, stand E7670
  • Laser Korea 2023 – Seoul, Korea, July 5-7, 2023, stand 4101
  • Laser World of Photonics China – Shanghai, China, July 11-13, 2023, stand 8.1D240

A full list can be found on the events page of our website.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

