DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced an expansion of its quality solutions with Meta to enable media measurement and help maximize advertiser performance on Facebook and Instagram Reels. This release will leverage DV’s technology to help advertisers on Meta Reels ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from Fraud/Invalid Traffic (“IVT”).

“As a participant in Meta’s measurement partnership program, we are thrilled to announce that we can measure viewability and fraud on Reels, providing global brands with greater clarity and confidence in their investments on both Facebook and Instagram,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “The explosion in short-form, user-generated content is offering advertisers a high-engagement environment to connect with passionate online communities. We can now provide media authentication, and help maximize campaign impact and performance for our mutual advertisers.”

With DV’s quality verification technology, advertisers leveraging Reels ads will benefit from:

Fraud Measurement : For advertising to perform, it must be seen by a real human being. DV identifies and helps to protect advertisers against fraud and IVT – from hijacked devices to bot manipulation.

: For advertising to perform, it must be seen by a real human being. DV identifies and helps to protect advertisers against fraud and IVT – from hijacked devices to bot manipulation. Viewability Authentication: DV provides comprehensive viewability measurement, offering clarity into whether an ad has the opportunity to be seen, shedding light on its impact.

Mutual clients will be able to access measurement data and insights through DV PinnacleⓇ, the company’s unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize the quality of their Reels ads campaigns. Reporting will cover Viewability and Fraud across Reels’ video ad format also known as “Post-loop ads”.

DV became a participant in Meta’s measurement partnership program in 2017 offering fraud and viewability measurement on Facebook and Instagram. In 2019, DV launched brand safety and suitability on Facebook’s in-stream video inventory, Instant Articles and Audience Network. In 2020, DV received the Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for third-party viewability measurement and reporting for display and video ads on Facebook and Instagram. In 2021, DV announced an expanded brand safety and suitability integration with Facebook, extending verification to In-Stream Reserve, while providing new tools to boost control and efficiency.

