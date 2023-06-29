W&T Offshore Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Sameer Parasnis to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 3, 2023. Mr. Parasnis will report to Tracy Krohn, W&T’s Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Parasnis has 25 years of financial and operational experience, of which 20 have been in banking. He has advised companies in the Oil & Gas and Energy Transition industry on equity capital markets, debt capital markets and strategic M&A. Prior to joining W&T, Mr. Parasnis served as Managing Director of Stifel Financial Corporation’s Energy & Energy Transition team in Houston. He started his investment banking career at Credit Suisse, where he worked for eight years (inclusive of four years internationally) on several notable domestic and international deals in the oil and gas industry, including initial public offerings, debt high-yield offerings and spinoffs. Mr. Parasnis began his career as a chemical engineer at Reliance Industries Ltd. in 1996 and subsequently transitioned to finance with Citigroup, following his MBA.

“We are excited to welcome Sameer to W&T’s senior leadership team,” Tracy Krohn commented. “Sameer has served as a trusted financial advisor to W&T over the years on key strategic initiatives of the Company, including our drilling joint venture and corporate debt refinancing in 2018, the non-recourse term loan financing with Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing, Inc. in 2021 as well as our opportunistic At-The-Market equity offering in 2022. We are confident that his experience with both W&T’s business and our senior management team will allow a smooth transition into this new role,” Tracy added.

Mr. Parasnis is a graduate of the Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai, India. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University and a Master’s in Finance from the London Business School.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had working interests in 47 fields (39 in federal waters and eight in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 625,000 gross acres (457,000 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 458,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and 159,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACTS:
Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
[email protected]
713-297-8024

ti?nf=ODg2MjU5OCM1NjU5NTY3IzIwMDkzMDE=
W-T-Offshore-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.