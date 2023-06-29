Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, announced today its entrance into the US Virgin Islands (USVI) market, making the territory the company’s 42nd market for solar and battery storage services. With this expansion, Sunnova aims to extend its innovative energy services to homeowners and businesses in the USVI, catering to the growing demand for clean, resilient, and reliable power services.

The decision to enter the USVI market was driven by Sunnova's commitment to delivering sustainable and cost-effective energy options to island communities. Drawing from its 10 years of experience in Puerto Rico, where Sunnova witnessed firsthand the need for reliable power following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, the company recognizes the importance of providing the USVI with cutting-edge technologies and services.

Additionally, electricity prices in the USVI are approximately 43 cents per kilowatt-hour, three times the average power price in the United States. This significant price disparity allows Sunnova to offer a better energy service at a more affordable price, alleviating the financial burden on homeowners and businesses while promoting the adoption of clean and reliable solar energy. By harnessing the potential of distributed renewable energy and leveraging virtual power plants, new technologies, and scalable microgrid capabilities, Sunnova aims to bring long-term economic benefits and environmental sustainability to the USVI, ushering in a new era of accessible and reliable power supply for the local communities.

"Climate change poses unprecedented challenges to island communities, making resilient and reliable power solutions more critical than ever,” said Michael Grasso, Chief Revenue Officer of Sunnova. “As we witness the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, it is imperative to provide homeowners and businesses in the USVI with dependable energy services. Our successful track record in Puerto Rico, Hawaii, Guam and Saipan has demonstrated the significant impact we can make for our customers in island markets, and we are eager to replicate that success in the USVI."

Sunnova's expansion into the USVI market marks another significant milestone for the company as it continues to revolutionize the energy landscape across the United States and its territories. By leveraging its industry expertise, cutting-edge technologies, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Sunnova is poised to drive positive change and enhance energy reliability and resilience in the US Virgin Islands.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable, and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners and businesses have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.

