FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), one of the largest and the most trusted leadership companies in the world, announced today it has been selected for Training Industry’s 2023 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies list for the 12th time, representing the Leadership Training sector of the corporate learning and development (L&D) market.

“We’re thrilled to be on the 2023 Training Industry Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List,” said Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO. “Our unique approach to leadership development is based on more than 35 years of research and refinement. We combine our powerful, best-in-class content and solutions, expert consultants and facilitators, and innovative technology that supports and reinforces lasting behavior change. We then partner with clients to transform their organizations by building exceptional leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action.”

“This year’s selections for our Top 20 Leadership Training companies list serve the learning needs of all types of leaders from front-line employees to executives,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “As one of our most competitive and closely watched training sectors, the companies that make up this list, such as FranklinCovey, strategically provide their learners with numerous, well-rounded offerings in leadership topics. They also provide accurate and diverse metrics to help track learner engagement and reactions through assessments, ROI impact and more.”

Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. Its Top 20 Leadership Training Companies List is based on thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of leadership development providers. The annual list was designed to help buy-side organizations in their search for the right training partners.

Companies selected to the list offer a breath of leadership development programs that serve the learning needs of leaders. These solutions can take the form of courses or coaching, whether based on a proprietary framework, custom solutions or off-the-shelf content. Training Industry continuously monitors the training marketplace looking for the best providers of leadership training that offer a breath of capabilities and services.

FranklinCovey’s selection to the list was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the leadership training market.

Client and customer representation.

Business performance and growth.

Jennifer Colosimo, FranklinCovey President, Enterprise Division, said, “Our powerful content and solutions include timeless, principle-based frameworks and tools, which help leaders build the character, mindset, skill set, and behaviors they need to inspire their teams. This fundamentally changes how leaders see themselves, transforming the way they work with their teams. They are able to engage others, expand their impact, create collective action and deliver exceptional results for their organization, repeatedly.”

FranklinCovey’s approach to developing leaders focuses on three areas:

Expanding a leader’s impact ─ As leaders adopt and internalize principles of individual effectiveness, they:

Build their character and competence

Develop emotional resilience and agility

See their purpose and connect it with key business goals

As a result, leaders change their behavior in fundamental, lasting ways that positively impact everyone around them

Creating collective action and engagement – As leaders develop the skills of effective, principle-based leadership, they:

Create shared vision and strategy and communicate those ideas so powerfully that others join them on their journey.

Focus everyone on a common goal and ignite each person’s intelligence to achieve it together.

Build high-trust, inclusive teams.

As a result, team members change their behavior in ways that improve business results and transform an organization’s culture.

Driving breakthrough results ─ As leaders consistently practice effective, principle-based leadership, they:

Execute company vision and strategy with and through others.

Coach others to increase their capacity to achieve goals and solve problems.

Embrace and navigate change to improve outcomes in every circumstance.

As a result, leaders and teams deliver exceptional business results in a virtuous cycle of engagement, productivity and innovation.

Through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass®, FranklinCovey provides learning solutions to assist leaders in developing key capabilities in the following areas, including:

The FranklinCovey All Access Pass allows passholders to expand their reach, sustainably impact performance, and achieve breakthrough results. It provides access to a vast library of FranklinCovey content, including assessments, training courses, tools, and resources available Live In-Person, Live-Online, and OnDemand. For more information, visit or call 888-868-1776.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.

