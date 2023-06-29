GXO and Zalando announce partnership to operate future fulfillment center in France

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • GXO will operate the Zalando fulfillment center in Montereau-sur-le-Jard in the Ile-de-France region
  • The 140,000-square-meter warehouse near Paris will be equipped with state-of-the-art automation technology
  • Up to 2,000 jobs are expected to be created by GXO at the facility that will showcase both companies’ commitment to ESG

PARIS, France, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has signed a partnership agreement with Zalando for a fulfillment center in Montereau-sur-le-Jard near Paris. The distribution centre will mean that GXO creates approximately 2,000 jobs in the mid-term.

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Zalando with this long-term commitment to manage the company’s customer fulfillment in France, in addition to their returns operations in France and Italy,” said Rui Marques, Managing Director of France, GXO. “Zalando is our largest project in France to date – in terms of scale, automation, technology and job creation – and we are excited to support Zalando’s growth.”

The 140,000-square meter multi-tiered site will be heavily automated and allow Zalando’s consumers to access millions of items across their assortment. GXO and Zalando have designed the facility with safety and employee wellbeing as top priorities, including air conditioning, break rooms, outdoor terraces, as well as a walkway for passage throughout and a shuttle system to facilitate movement within the warehouse, creating a more comfortable work environment.

Laura Toledano, General Manager France at Zalando, said, “We are excited to expand our logistics footprint with a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in France. Our French customers will benefit from reduced delivery times and we are happy to have GXO as our trusted partner on our side to achieve that. We are looking forward to GXO setting up a strong local team so that together, we can enhance the customer experience in France.”

The site, located about 50 kilometers southeast of Paris, will have robust sustainability components, aiming to earn an “Excellent” certification from BREEAM® for the materials used in construction, waste management capabilities and water and energy consumption. Plans include visually integrating the site into its surroundings by following a landscaping concept that includes planting 80 mature trees up to 10 meters on the site. In addition, the building will be equipped with a rooftop photovoltaic array that will provide up to 50% of the site's electricity needs as well as energy-saving lighting, thermostats and timers.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Zalando

Zalando (https://corporate.zalando.com) is a leading European online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to over 51 million active customers in 25 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, interaction and shopping. As Europe’s most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

Media contacts

Anne Lafourcade
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
[email protected]

Matthew Schmidt
+1 203-307-2809
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MjMxNiM1NjU4NjgwIzIyMTA1NTQ=
GXO-Logistics.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.