Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”, “Company”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle supply chain, today announced the strategic addition of two new senior leaders to support its global portfolio of projects. James Griffiths, a global industrials and corporate finance expert, has been named Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasury; Kara deBorde, an award-winning risk manager with broad-based leadership experience, has joined as Vice President of Risk Management.

James Griffiths, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasury, Piedmont Lithium

Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Piedmont, said these positions are key as the Company nears revenue generation from the jointly owned North American Lithium project and continues to advance development plans in its global portfolio of lithium assets. “James and Kara are highly qualified professionals who have a broad depth of knowledge in their respective areas of expertise,” he explained. “James has an impressive track record in investment banking, covering mergers, acquisitions, and capital raising for chemical and industrial companies, and will be instrumental in advancing our strategic priorities and capital plans. Kara’s robust background in risk mitigation will further support our efforts to drive value for shareholders, as she sets the strategic risk management vision to minimize Piedmont’s exposure to loss and controls the cost of claims, litigation, and insurance. James and Kara are strong additions, and they are joining at an important time for Piedmont as we prepare for first commercial shipments from North American Lithium in Q3 2023 and diligently work toward production targets in Ghana, Tennessee, and North Carolina.”

As Piedmont’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasury, Griffiths is responsible for advancing Piedmont’s strategic priorities and capital plans, providing leadership guidance on mergers and acquisition (M&A), joint venture, and strategic investment activities, along with associated capital structure and financing plans. With a background in investment banking and management consulting spanning 17 years, he has advised on a range of M&As, divestitures, and debt and equity capital raisings for public and private companies. Most recently, he served as a Director in the Global Industrials Group at Bank of America, working with some of the unit’s largest clients to help raise debt and equity financing and advising on M&A. Prior to that, Griffiths was a Vice President in the fixed-income futures, options, and cleared derivatives business, helping clients navigate the transition from over the counter to central cleared derivatives. He began his career at Accenture in its financial services management consulting business. As a UK native, Griffiths earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Lancaster University.

As the Company’s Vice President of Risk Management, deBorde is responsible for identifying, formulating, coordinating, and implementing all risk-related activities and procedures. With a background spanning more than 20 years, she has cultivated robust experience in strategic risk management vision, loss protection, savings, and analytics. Most recently, deBorde served as Senior Director of Risk Management at TC Transcontinental. Her career also includes positions with Coveris, S.A.; Michelin North America; S.B. Phillips Company; and Liberty Mutual Insurance. deBorde earned a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of South Carolina.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Quebec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL; ASX: A11). These geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, follow us on Twitter @PiedmontLithium and visit www.piedmontlithium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of or as described in securities legislation in the United States and Australia, including statements regarding exploration, development, and construction activities of Sayona Mining, Atlantic Lithium and Piedmont; current plans for Piedmont’s mineral and chemical processing projects; strategy; and strategy. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other risk factors, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual timing of events, results, performance or achievements and other factors to be materially different from the future timing of events, results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among others: (i) that Piedmont, Sayona Mining, or Atlantic Lithium will be unable to commercially extract mineral deposits, (ii) that Piedmont’s, Sayona Mining’s or Atlantic Lithium’s properties may not contain expected reserves, (iii) risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in exploring, developing, constructing and operating mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), (iv) uncertainty about Piedmont’s ability to obtain required capital to execute its business plan, (v) Piedmont’s ability to hire and retain required personnel, (vi) changes in the market prices of lithium and lithium products, (vii) changes in technology or the development of substitute products, (viii) the uncertainties inherent in exploratory, developmental and production activities, including risks relating to permitting, zoning and regulatory delays related to our projects as well as the projects of our partners in Quebec and Ghana, (ix) uncertainties inherent in the estimation of lithium resources, (x) risks related to competition, (xi) risks related to the information, data and projections related to Sayona Mining or Atlantic Lithium, (xii) occurrences and outcomes of claims, litigation and regulatory actions, investigations and proceedings, (xiii) risks regarding our ability to achieve profitability, enter into and deliver product under supply agreements on favorable terms, our ability to obtain sufficient financing to develop and construct our projects, our ability to comply with governmental regulations and our ability to obtain necessary permits, and (xiv) other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Australian Securities Exchange, including Piedmont’s most recent filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements, projections and estimates are given only as of the date of this press release and actual events, results, performance, and achievements could vary significantly from the forward-looking statements, projections and estimates presented in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Piedmont disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, projections, and estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Piedmont, except as required by applicable law, undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Piedmont, its financial or operating results or its securities.

