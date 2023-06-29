Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. ( TSX:ASCU, Financial) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), an emerging US-based copper developer and near-term producer, today announces the voting results from its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”), held yesterday, virtually. A total of 68,844,957 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 64.607% of the issued and outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of the business before the Meeting, being (i) the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company, and (ii) the election of all director nominees as outlined in the Company’s management information circular dated May 2, 2023 (the “Circular”) on a vote held by ballot, including the appointment of a new Independent Board Member, Isabella Bertani, who replaces Thomas Boehlert on the Board. The results of the ballot are detailed in the table below.

Director Votes in Favour Votes Withheld Percentage Number Percentage Number David Laing 99.750% 67,429,991 0.250% 168,666 George Ogilvie 99.761% 67,436,944 0.239% 161,713 Isabella Bertani 99.745% 67,426,444 0.255% 172,213 Alan Edwards 99.982% 67,586,657 0.018% 12,000 Mark Palmer 97.929% 66,198,677 2.071% 1,399,980 Sarah Strunk 99.997% 67,596,564 0.003% 2,093

David Laing, Arizona Sonoran Chairman commented, “Isabella’s highly recognized career will be an asset to our highly technical Board in this next crucial phase of our development. She is based in Toronto and will be a steady hand for our finance team to consult with as we advance through the technical studies and make preparations for the development and operational finances.”

He continued, “On behalf of the Board, we thank Thom for his hard work and dedication to ASCU. He provided great insight to ASCU as a private company, through our IPO, and our initial technical studies. We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

A CPA Fellow (FCPA, FCA) with over 25 years of experience, Isabella Bertani has worked extensively with both private and public companies in numerous industry sectors including manufacturing, food processing, technology, telecommunications, mining and mining related industries, biotech, and retail and distribution. Founder and Chief Strategist at BERTANI, Isabella has held senior positions at Deloitte LLP and a mid-market firm and is a former director of the McMichael Canadian Art Foundation and the Toronto Parks and Trees Foundation. She is a recognized leader in foreign direct investment (FDI), routinely advising global corporations with regards to expansion into the North American market and her clients include numerous foreign subsidiaries of significant global entities. Isabella is a frequent speaker on topics relating to globalization including doing business in Canada, trade agreements, global trade and migration, and the impact of geopolitical trends on global foreign direct investment and global trade. She has a particular interest in FDI and its impact on global sustainability. Isabella is a passionate advocate for women in business and in economic development and has held several roles in women’s leadership. In 2019, Isabella was the recipient of the Joanna Townsend Excellence Award for Leadership in International Trade by the Organization of Women in International Trade in Toronto.

She was bestowed the honour of Fellow of the Professional Accountants of Ontario in 2017, the highest distinction conferred on its members.

Isabella is a graduate of York University’s prestigious Schulich School of Business holding both a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and a Master of Business Administration with a focus in policy and finance.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s issuer profile. A copy of the Circular containing the particulars of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company’s issuer profile.

About Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (www.arizonasonoran.com | www.cactusmine.com)

ASCU’s objective is to become a mid-tier copper producer with low operating costs and to develop the Cactus and Parks/Salyer Projects that could generate robust returns for investors and provide a long term sustainable and responsible operation for the community and all stakeholders. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Cactus Project (former ASARCO, Sacaton mine) which is situated on private land in an infrastructure-rich area of Arizona. Contiguous to the Cactus Project is the Company’s 100%-owned Parks/Salyer deposit that could allow for a phased expansion of the Cactus Mine once it becomes a producing asset. The Company is led by an executive management team and Board which have a long-standing track record of successful project delivery in North America complemented by global capital markets expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ASCU to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of drilling; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the properties; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals, projected cash operating costs, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals.

Although ASCU has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and ASCU disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

