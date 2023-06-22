HONEYWELL PARTNERS WITH FOKKER SERVICES GROUP FOR REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES

PARIS, June 22, 2023

PARIS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) and Fokker Services B.V. (Fokker) have signed a memorandum of agreement whereby Fokker has been authorized as a Service Center & Channel Partner for Honeywell pre-cooler control valve (PCCV) repair and overhaul services. The agreement, announced at Paris Air Show 2023, will provide airline operators with a wider choice of component repair services.

The PCCV is already used on the Boeing 737NG. Through its Amsterdam center, Fokker will offer full disassembly, assembly, test, repair and overhaul services to customers across the globe. This collaboration serves as an expansion of the existing repair authorization for Honeywell avionics and mechanical components, enabling Honeywell and Fokker to venture into new product lines together.

"By collaborating with Fokker, we are expanding operators' choices for their component repair needs. Honeywell is proud to partner with Fokker to not only strengthen our existing repair authorization but also open new avenues to explore together," said Maria Sanchez, Senior Sales Director, Airlines Aftermarket, Honeywell Aerospace. "With Fokker's expertise and its Amsterdam facility offering a comprehensive range of services, airline operators can now benefit from a broader range of options, ensuring the highest standards of quality and efficiency in component repair services."

"We are pleased to enhance our partnership with Honeywell as the chosen partner for B737NG PCCV aftermarket support. Our unique value chain, customized product portfolio and customer-centric approach enable us to provide added value to airlines and engine shops in their pneumatic accessories' maintenance," said Menzo van der Beek, CEO of Fokker Services Group. "As our collaboration with Honeywell grows, we will continue to explore new opportunities and expand our service offerings to further benefit the channel partner network."

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Fokker Services Group

Fokker Services Group is an independent aerospace service company with a global reach. Providing comprehensive solutions from its five facilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Fokker Services Group is a key partner for regional, narrow-body and wide-body platforms in the Commercial, VIP, Cargo and Defense markets. The organization offers a unique set of capabilities, products and services: 'Modifications & Engineering Services' for the latest technical solutions; 'Component Services' such as nose-to-tail programs, exchange services, and component repairs; 'Material Services' such as parts manufacturing, spares deliveries, and tear-downs; 'Airframe Services' for aircraft MRO including lease transitions and painting; and 'Aircraft Completion & Conversion Services' for Executive, VVIP and Special Mission aircraft upgrades

For additional information, visit: https://www.fokkerservicesgroup.com, follow us on LinkedIn or visit our official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channels.

