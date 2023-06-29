biote Corp. (NASDAQ: BTMD) (“Biote” or the “Company”), a leading provider of hormone optimization, has announced the launch of a new Men’s Health Division with the mission of redefining wellness for men through innovation in hormone education and optimization. Coinciding with National Men’s Health Month and headed by Biote General Manager John Denne, this new division will focus on increasing awareness, education and access to treatment for the estimated 39% of men over the age of 45 who are affected by testosterone deficiency in the United States.

“Men tend to think about health as the absence of disease and are reluctant to ask their healthcare provider about symptoms of low testosterone such as poor sleep, low sex drive, anxiety and depression, and low energy,” explains Terry Weber, CEO of Biote. “Establishing a division dedicated specifically to men was a logical step in our commitment to increase the number of providers in our network who are educated and trained to meet the specific needs and preferences of male patients.”

Low testosterone, also called hypogonadism, can be detected with a blood test and is diagnosed when a person has low testosterone levels while also experiencing symptoms. In general, men experience a 44% reduction of testosterone between ages 30 and 74 at the rate of roughly 1 percent each year, unlike women who experience a sudden drop in hormone levels at menopause. However, despite access to care, only 12% of clinically symptomatic men are successfully treated for low testosterone.

“When you ask a man about his cholesterol or blood pressure level he will usually know if he is in a healthy range, but if you ask about his hormone levels, he will likely have no idea,” says Marc Beer, Executive Chairman of Biote. “This new division will focus on educating and motivating men to recognize and seek treatment for symptoms of low testosterone. At the same time, we are providing the necessary tools and resources for urologists and internal medicine practitioners to effectively treat these male patients who come through the door looking for solutions.”

Roger Dmochowski, MD, MMHC, FACS and a member of the Biote medical science advisory board, states “Ascertaining the hormonal health of a male patient should be an essential component of any primary care or urological examination. In addition to more obvious symptoms, low testosterone has been associated with a wide range of insidious health issues including cardiovascular risk and osteoporosis.”

Biote currently trains approximately 6,400 U.S. family practitioners, primary care practitioners and OB/GYNs to understand the complexity of hormones and to provide individualized hormone optimization plans for both women and men. With the previous launch of this new division dedicated to men’s health, Biote is continuing to provide a deeper understanding of hormonal optimization to practitioners in its network while building new partnerships with urologists and internal medicine practitioners committed to helping their male patients achieve optimal health.

About Biote

Biote is transforming healthy aging through innovative, personalized hormone optimization therapies delivered by Biote-certified medical providers. Biote trains practitioners how to identify and treat early indicators of hormone-related aging conditions, an underserved $7 billion global market, providing affordable symptom relief for patients and driving clinic success for practitioners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “hope,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “continue,” “could,” “might,” “ongoing,” “potential,” “predict,” “would” and other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the success of our dietary supplements to attain significant market acceptance among clinics, practitioners and their patients; our customers’ reliance on certain third parties to support the manufacturing of bio-identical hormones for prescribers; our and our customers’ sensitivity to regulatory, economic, environmental and competitive conditions in certain geographic regions; our ability to increase the use by practitioners and clinics of the Biote Method at the rate that we anticipate or at all; our ability to grow our business; the significant competition we face in our industry; our limited operating history; our ability to protect our intellectual property; the heavy regulatory oversight in our industry; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the inability to profitably expand in existing markets and into new markets; the possibility that we may be adversely impacted by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including recent bank failures; and future exchange and interest rates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Biote’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 and other documents filed by Biote from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Biote assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Biote does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622124901/en/