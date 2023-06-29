Nemaura Medical to Participate at the Collision Conference in Toronto June 26-29, 2023

LOUGHBOROUGH, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD) (“Nemaura”), a medical technology company focused on non-invasive wearable sensors and personalized weight reduction programs, announces that it will be participating at the upcoming Collision Conference being held at the Enercare Centre in Toronto, Canada on June 26-29, 2023. The Collision Conference brings together leading technology companies and an expected 40,000 attendees and top media representatives.

Nemaura will present live demonstrations of its wearable daily non-invasive glucose sensor and host 1x1 meetings with investors and media. The company has developed an AI driven analytics platform for both Type 2 diabetes prevention and Type 2 diabetes management. These programs are relevant to the estimated 80+ million people with prediabetes and 30+ million people with Type 2 diabetes in the U.S. alone. Health maintenance programs augmented with Nemaura’s proprietary daily wear sensors make them a unique, flexible, and affordable alternative to existing programs.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercialising non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The Company is currently also commercialising sugarBEAT® and proBEAT. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, as a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the US FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence under a digital healthcare subscription service as part of its BEAT® diabetes program www.BEATdiabetes.Life.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of proBEAT in the U.S., risks related to regulatory status and the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura’s ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura’s and its partners’ ability to develop, market and sell proBEAT, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to both proBEAT digital health, and sugarBEAT®. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM with its products/services. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) reserves the right to re-evaluate its decision that proBEAT qualifies as a general wellness product should it become aware of any issues such as skin irritation or other adverse events from the device, as well as any misuse impacting patient safety, and any other reason as the FDA may see fit at its discretion to determine the product does not fit the definition of a general wellness product. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
+1 917-885-7378

