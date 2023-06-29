NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management, continues to execute on its ELEVATE strategy and receive national recognition for its strategic focus on industry-leading technology and data transformation.



Under the leadership of ABM’s Chief Information Officer, Melanie Kirkwood Ruiz, ABM is expanding its use of data and modernizing its digital ecosystem to enable greater business connectivity and efficiencies and enhance ABM’s service offerings through client-facing technology and data-driven insights.

As ABM advances its growth strategy, its technology and the data transformation efforts underway are being nationally recognized by esteemed organizations and awards programs, with the most recent recognition including:

ABM was named a 2023 CIO 100 Award Winner by Foundry’s CIO. The CIO 100 Awards celebrate the top 100 companies and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers.

ABM’s Director of Information Security, Danyel Anderson and Cybersecurity Program Manager, Ruby Vasquez were named to the 2023 Women in Security Forum Power 100 List. This annual list presented by the Security Industry Association honors 100 women role models, innovators, and leaders in the security industry.

ABM received the Silver Stevie Award for 'Achievement in Technology Innovation' in the 2023 American Business Awards program for accelerating industry innovation with its new fully integrated, tech-forward offering, ABM Vantage – a data-enabled, driver-first Smart Parking platform that’s elevating the value clients receive from traditional parking technology.

ABM received the 2022 Zero Distance Award from the Business Ecosystem Alliance for its groundbreaking work to close the ‘distance’ between its team members, operations, and clients through its enterprise-wide innovation program, ABM Next. Launched the same year as ABM’s ELEVATE strategy, the ABM Next program is the company’s latest innovation initiative focused on developing solutions like sensor technology, autonomous equipment, and integrated technologies to increase efficiencies, reduce waste, and enhance value for ABM clients.

ABM received the National Parking Association’s 2022 Innovative Facility of the Year Award, the parking industry’s highest honor, for the implementation and roll-out of the integrated smart parking and eMobility solutions ABM developed for the Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) Economy Parking facility at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).



“ABM is moving with speed against the goals of our ELEVATE strategy, and we’ve made exceptional progress in our technology and data transformation because of the talent, innovation and executional excellence of the entire Technology team,” said Josh Feinberg, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of ABM. “Melanie and her team have demonstrated tremendous dedication and support for moving ABM into this next phase of growth and have implemented tools that will help us continue providing greater value for our clients, attract and retain industry-leading talent, track operational performance through client-facing dashboards, and better understand the market to identify clients that could benefit from ABM’s solutions. The expertise we have on that team is key to our business success, helping to unleash the full potential of the extraordinary capabilities we’ve built to serve our clients.”

ABM (: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

