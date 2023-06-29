Bitech Technologies Empowers Sustainable Growth with Entry into Energy Storage System (ESS) Markets

56 minutes ago
Newport Beach, CA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitech Technologies Corporation [ BTTC], a global technology solution provider dedicated to green energy solutions, announces its strategic entry into the battery sales business with plans to establish an Energy Storage System (ESS) sales division. With a focus on Containerized Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Residential, Commercial, and Industrial ESS, Bitech aims to meet the soaring demand for ESS in the United States.

Bitech Technologies expects to bring a competitive advantage to the market, providing the most valuable products selected among 10 leading energy storage manufacturers. With full certifications, favorable and flexible payment terms, excellent technical support, and reliable shipping schedules, Bitech expects to offer unparalleled value to large corporate buyers in the rapidly growing ESS market.

The global battery energy storage market is projected to reach significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for lithium ferro phosphate (LiFeP04 or LFP) battery technology. Lithium-ion batteries, widely utilized in renewable energy, telecom, electric vehicles (EV), and other industries, dominate the market.

By entering the battery sales business and establishing an ESS sales division, Bitech Technologies sets its sights on sustainable growth. The Company's vision is to add long-duration energy storage systems that reduce energy costs, enhance resilience, and unlock additional revenue opportunities. These solutions are designed to manage demand changes, maximize solar or BESS investments, enhance energy security, capture market opportunities, and support corporate environmental, social, and corporate ESG targets.

Dr. Benjamin Tran, CEO of Bitech Technologies, stated, "As we aim to grow exponentially with a new vision for a sustainable battery value chain toward 2030, our Board of Directors has approved a plan to vigorously pursue core markets, including containerized BESS for utility, specialty ESS for residential, commercial, and industrial applications."

Charles Rosenberry, Bitech's Vice President of Sales, stated, "At Bitech, we are progressing to build a unified technical salesforce and forge strategic partnerships across multiple states in the United States. Our collaboration with core battery supplier partners is expected to enable us to deliver technologically advanced energy storage products, flexible payment terms, and customized solutions. We plan to cater to a wide range of customers, including retail and home sales, EV charging providers, home builders, residential EPCs, renewable utilities, data centers, telecom, mobility, and heavy energy demand consumers. Together, we are driving the adoption of sustainable energy storage solutions and empowering a greener future."

Bitech Technologies is well-positioned to seize the opportunities in the thriving ESS markets, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the green energy sector.

For more information on Bitech Technologies’ new ESS division, please visit https://bitech.tech/energy-storage-solutions.

About Bitech Technologies Corporation

Bitech Technologies Corporation ( BTTC), is a technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on green data centers, commercial and residential utility, electric vehicle infrastructure, and other renewable energy initiatives. We plan to pursue these innovative energy technologies through research and development, planned acquisitions of other green energy technologies and plans to become a grid-balancing operator using Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions and applying new green technologies in power plants as a technology enabler in the green energy sector. While participating in the clean energy economy, we are seeking business partnerships with defensible technology innovators and renewable energy providers to facilitate investments, provide new market entries toward emerging-growth regions and implement or manufacture these innovative, scalable energy system solutions with technological focuses on smart grids, Building Energy Management System (BEMS), energy storage, and EV infrastructure. We are seeking business partnerships with renewable energy providers and value-added resellers to facilitate and implement innovative, scalable and modular energy system solutions. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:
Bitech Technologies Corporation
Investor Relations
Tel: 1.855.777.0888
Email: [email protected]

