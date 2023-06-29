GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN), a graphene technology development and commercialization company has been awarded a research and development contract through Innovative Solutions Canada to test ZenARMOR™ nano-pigment in military grade, chromate-free, corrosion protection aerospace paint systems. The Company previously announced in its February 8th, 2023, news release that it had been conditionally qualified for the ISC-TS pending a Government of Canada Organization confirming an interest in the ZenARMOR™ technology.

The testing will be conducted under the supervision of Dr. Qi Yang, and Dr. Naiheng Song, Research Officers at the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) Aerospace Research Centre's Aerospace Manufacturing Technologies Centre (AMTC).

Test Objectives Include:

Confirm ZenARMOR™ meets the required aviation standards

Optimize the concentration of ZenARMOR™ in aviation paint systems

Compare the corrosion protection of ZenARMOR™ to chromate-based paint system

"We are grateful to have been selected for this ISC-TS by our partners at the National Research Council of Canada, which we believe is an important step in continuing to prove out the efficacy of our ZenARMOR™ technology in corrosion protection paints. This is an area that has taken on heightened importance due to the high cost of corrosion. This award confirms the Government of Canada's commitment to working with innovative domestic companies to help address this challenge," commented Greg Fenton, Zentek CEO. "Importantly, we see this as a potential precursor to commercialize our technology not only within the Canadian Government, but with other interested parties, as well."

