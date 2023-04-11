Revenues increased 31% in Q4 2023 compared to Q4 2022

Revenues increased 5% in FY 2023 compared to FY 2022

Net loss improved 56% quarter over quarter

Net loss minus non-cash and one-time expenses decreased 65% quarter over quarter and 26% year over year

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA),a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology-based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants, today announced financial results for fiscal year 2023 and the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Our increased revenues and shrinking losses reflect the strength of our growing and diversified business, both geographically and in our product portfolio. Our diligent efforts to expand sales while reducing costs is also reflected in a continued reduction to our cash burn," remarked Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "We see continued demand for our products and opportunities for further growth and expense containment as we aggressively push towards profitability."

Recent Business Highlights

Sonoma continued to grow its distribution network by adding new partners and introducing new products, and to work with existing partners to expand regulatory approvals:

On June 8, 2023, we announced a new application of our Microcyn® technology for intraoperative pulse lavage irrigation treatment, which can replace commonly used IV bags in a variety of surgical procedures and is expected to be ready for commercial use in Europe in September 2023. We anticipate commercial launch in the U.S. in 2024.

On April 11, 2023, we launched Podiacyn TM Advanced Everyday Foot Care direct to consumers for over-the-counter use in the United States, intended for management of foot odors, infections, and irritations, as well as daily foot health and hygiene.

Advanced Everyday Foot Care direct to consumers for over-the-counter use in the United States, intended for management of foot odors, infections, and irritations, as well as daily foot health and hygiene. In March 2023, we announced new EPA claims for our Nanocyn ® hospital-grade disinfectant for effective use against Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Salmonella, Norovirus, Poliovirus, and as a fungicide. Nanocyn was previously approved for use against COVID-19 as well as emerging pathogens including Ebola virus, Mpox, and SARS-CoV-2. Nanocyn also received the Green Seal ® Certification after surpassing a series of rigorous standards that measure environmental health, sustainability and product performance.

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenue of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased by $0.7 million, or 31%, from $2.3 million for the same period last year. This increase was due to increased sales in the United States and Rest of World, partially offset by slight declines in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Sonoma reported cost of revenues of $2.2 million resulting in total gross profit of $0.9 million, or 29% of total revenue, compared to a gross profit of $0.1 million, or 4% of total revenue in the same period last year. Adjusted for approximately $0 and $715,000 of revenue estimate adjustments for returns, distributor fees, and rebates related to the conversion of our prescription dermatology business to a distribution model in the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively, the gross profit percentage for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 would be approximately 29% compared to 24% in the prior year.

Total operating expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $2.0 million, down 1.2 million, or 37%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The primary reasons for the decline include a reduction our expenses following the divestment of our prescription dermatology business in fiscal year 2022, the closing of our Woodstock, Georgia facility and continued diligence in controlling Sonoma's expenses.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 was $1.3 million, down by $1.6 million, or 56%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDAS loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $1.0 million was down by $1.8 million, or 64%, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $2.8 million for the same period last year.

As of March 31, 2023, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $3.8 million.

Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenues for the year ended March 31, 2023 of $13.2 million increased by $0.6 million as compared to $12.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2022. The increase in revenue was driven primarily by robust sales in Europe, Asia and Latin America partially offset by a decline in United States revenue. U.S. revenue was impacted by soft demand for our over-the-counter animal care health care products partially offset by increased sales in over-the-counter dermatology and eye care.

For the year ended March 31, 2023, Sonoma reported total revenues of $13.2 million and total cost of revenues of $8.8 million, resulting in total gross profit of $4.5 million, or 34% of total revenues, compared to a gross profit of $4 million, or 32% of total revenues, for the same period in the prior year. The increase in gross margin was primarily related to greater factory efficiency resulting from higher volumes of product sold and product mix.

Total operating expenses during fiscal year 2023 were $9.0 million, down $0.9 million, or 9%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. The primary reasons for the decline include a reduction our expenses following the divestment of our prescription dermatology business in fiscal year 2022, the closing of our Woodstock, Georgia facility and continued diligence in controlling Sonoma's expenses.

Net loss during fiscal year 2023 was $5.2 million, up $0.1 million, or 2%, compared to the same period last year. EBITDAS loss for fiscal year 2023 of $3.8 million was down $1.5 million, or 29%, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $5.3 million for the same period last year.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. The company's products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma's stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company's products are sold either directly or via partners in 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com . For partnership opportunities, please contact [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "reduce," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs or fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the Covid pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™, Microcyn ®, PodiacynTM, Nanocyn®, Celacyn ®, Levicyn ® and Acuicyn ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor Contact:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

[email protected]



SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts)



March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,820 $ 7,396 Accounts receivable, net 2,572 2,407 Inventories, net 2,858 2,663 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,308 3,746 Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount 240 218 Total current assets 13,798 16,430 Property and equipment, net 488 320 Operating lease, right of use assets 418 559 Deferred tax asset 949 829 Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion 505 630 Other assets 73 77 Total assets $ 16,231 $ 18,845

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 841 $ 1,641 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,029 1,843 Deferred revenue 100 1,223 Deferred revenue Invekra 60 54 Current portion of debt-PPP - 120 Current portion of long-term debt 431 688 Operating lease liabilities 256 250 Total current liabilities 3,717 5,819 Long-term deferred revenue Invekra 140 182 Withholding Tax Payable 4,235 3,838 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 162 309 Total liabilities $ 8,254 $ 10,148 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, 4,933,550 and 3,100,937 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 2021, respectively (Note 13) 5 2 Additional paid-in capital 200,904 197,370 Accumulated deficit (189,514 ) (184,363 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,418 ) (4,312 ) Total stockholders' equity 7,977 8,697 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,231 $ 18,845

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)