Nexters Inc. evolves into gaming and entertainment holding company, GDEV Inc.

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International game development company Nexters Inc. ( GDEV) announces that on June 21, 2023, it has changed its name to GDEV Inc. to reflect its evolution as a holding company focused on the growth of its diversified portfolio of studios and franchises. Nexters Global, as a studio, will remain a 100% owned subsidiary of the GDEV holding.

Consistent with the name change, GDEV will focus on strategic partnerships, acquisitions and other group-wide initiatives. The holding company will spearhead the expansion of its studios and cross-platform franchises, while each individual studio will concentrate on the development of its own products.

The holding company will comprise Nexters, Cubic Games and Dragon Machines, along with partially controlled assets (Royal Ark, RJ Games, Game Gears and others) as well as any future acquisitions. The current management team of GDEV will remain unchanged, with each studio operating under its own leadership.

"We are excited to announce a significant evolution in our company's strategic direction. As part of this initiative, we have designated GDEV as a central hub, responsible for consolidating and nurturing the growth of our studios and successful franchises. Concurrently, Nexters and our other studios will concentrate their efforts on the intricate art of game development," explains Andrey Fadeev, CEO of GDEV. “By implementing this approach, our goal is to optimize efficiency and cultivate a culture of transparency and cooperation within our organization.”

The name change will not affect any rights of shareholders, and existing share and warrant certificates will be retained and remain valid. The company’s shares and warrants will continue to trade on Nasdaq as “GDEV” and “GDEVW” under the same CUSIPS, G6529J 100 and G6529J 118, respectively, and ISIN numbers, VGG6529J1003 and VGG6529J1185, respectively.

About GDEV
GDEV is a gaming and entertainment powerhouse, focused on growing and enhancing its portfolio of studios. With a diverse range of subsidiaries, including Nexters, Cubic Games, Dragon Machines, and more, GDEV strives to create games that inspire and engage millions of players for many years. Its franchises, such as Hero Wars, Island Questaway, Pixel Gun 3D, Throne Rush and others have accumulated hundreds of millions of installs worldwide. For more information, please visit https://gdev.inc

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) or other assumptions. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement on Form F-1, initially filed by the Company on September 22, 2021, as most recently amended, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

ti?nf=ODg2MjM3MCM1NjU4ODE2IzUwMDExNTIwNw==
Nexters.png
Roman Safiyulin
Chief Corporate Development Officer
Nexters
investor at gdev.inc
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.