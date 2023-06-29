XPO Completes Expansion of Salt Lake City Service Center to Add Capacity and Better Serve Customers

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GREENWICH, Conn. , June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today announced the completion of an expansion of its Salt Lake City service center. This is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to grow the capacity of its North American network and increase opportunities to serve customers and win new business.

This expansion adds 58 doors in the growing Salt Lake City market, reinforcing XPO’s commitment to operational excellence and investing in its network for the long-term. The project also expands the service center’s yard by approximately 170,000 square feet, creating a more efficient work environment for employees and allowing them to handle more freight and traffic with greater ease.

Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said, “At XPO, we’re focused on adding capacity where it’s most effective in driving efficiency, growth and returns for our business. Our investment in the Salt Lake City facility will allow us not only to better serve our existing customers but will support new business growth in a market that’s a major hub for freight. We’re also excited to contribute to the continued growth of the local economy by providing more job opportunities in the freight transportation industry.”

The Salt Lake City service center currently employs over 200 people. The company expects to hire additional dockworkers and driver sales representatives now that the expansion is complete.

This announcement marks another important milestone in the implementation of XPO’s previously announced plan to open 900 net new doors nationally by the first quarter of 2024.

About XPO
XPO (: XPO) is one of the largest providers of asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, with proprietary technology that moves goods efficiently through its network. Together with its business in Europe, XPO serves approximately 48,000 customers with 558 locations and 38,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
Karina Frayter
+1-203-484-8303
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2Mjg3NCM1NjYwMjkxIzIwMTAyMjY=
XPO-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.