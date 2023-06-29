SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced an expansion of its Space Domain Awareness (SDA) network locations into India. Kratos’ SDA network monitors the behavior of space-based radio frequency (RF) signals to identify critical information about satellites in orbit, such as their position, maneuvering, health, proximity to other satellites and more. It is the world’s largest global RF sensor network providing commercially available SDA services in all segments: orbital, link and terrestrial.

Recent strategic installations within the Asia Pacific region including the new India-based facility have increased Kratos’ global satellite tracking coverage by over 30 percent. The sensor network can offer SDA services in real-time for the full 360-degree GEO belt. Growth in the network supports a variety of services for international defense, civilian government and commercial customers, including development efforts from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s NOAA Office of Space Commerce to provide basic space situational awareness safety information and services through the Traffic Coordination System for Space. Kratos was the recipient of one of five commercial data contracts NOAA awarded for GEO space object tracking data last year.

Kratos’ SDA network includes over twenty worldwide sites hosting more than 140 fixed and steerable RF sensors and antennas. It can track and detect space vehicles in the GEO belt with great accuracy (closer than 100m) and in real-time as satellites maneuver frequently. Real-time detection gives the ability to adequately react to spacecraft anomalies or threats to nearby satellites.

Frank Backes, Senior VP of Kratos Federal Space said, “There are over 500 operational satellites in GEO. Many governments and commercial organizations rely on Kratos to enhance and augment their awareness of activity in the space domain. Our new India installation is important to expanding regional coverage.”

The Kratos SDA network supplies intelligence across all areas of the SDA mission through a variety of available services, among them signal characterization, interference mitigation, transmitter geolocation and more. Kratos' satellite communications experts manage the 24/7 network operations center with coverage of L, S, C, X, and Ku bands.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS) is a technology company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions for United States National Security, our allies, and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems, and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital-backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions well in advance of the competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR, and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems.



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

