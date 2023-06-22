Consumers Energy Warns Michigan Customers to Watch out for New Online Scams

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

JACKSON, Mich., June 22, 2023

JACKSON, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy is warning customers to be aware of online scammers who aim to trick people into calling bogus phone numbers and obtain access to credit cards, bank accounts or other personal information. The company has also shared information about these scam attempts with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

consumers_energy_logo_Logo.jpg

"Consumers Energy looks out for the people we serve, so we want to build awareness and encourage people to watch out for criminals who look out for no one's well-being but their own," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer officer. "People can take steps to make sure they're dealing legitimately with us and protect their money and personal information."

Consumers Energy said some customers have inadvertently contacted scammers after going online to search for the company's phone number. Some online searches have led people to call criminals who pretend to be with the company. The scammers request payment for services like starting new accounts, which usually don't require a deposit, or tell the caller they have an outstanding balance that they need to pay immediately.

If you have made a payment and think you were the victim of a scam, call 800-477-5050, and Consumers Energy will collect details. If you did not make a payment, file a police report with local law enforcement.

Rich offered the following advice for people to protect themselves:

  • Consumers Energy never asks for your credit card information over the phone, and instead will transfer you to a secure system for payments.
  • Call Consumers Energy's toll-free number, 800-477-5050, or go to ConsumersEnergy.com if you need to interact with us.
  • If someone is asking for personal information and says they're from Consumers Energy, hang up and call 800-477-5050.
  • Consumers Energy does not demand specific methods to pay bills, such as prepaid debit cards. Go to ConsumersEnergy.com/waystopay to see how you can pay your bill.

"Our work at Consumers Energy starts with safety, and that means looking out for our coworkers and the people we serve across Michigan every day," Rich said. "We want to get the reminder out to our friends and neighbors to be careful when it comes to your personal information, and not to fall victim to scams."

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

favicon.png?sn=DE36377&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumers-energy-warns-michigan-customers-to-watch-out-for-new-online-scams-301857775.html

SOURCE Consumers Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE36377&Transmission_Id=202306220700PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE36377&DateId=20230622
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.