Alithya to co-present with SM Energy, Enbridge, and Pacific Life at Oracle's ODTUG Kscope23

60 minutes ago
PR Newswire

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 22, 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its participation for the 13th year at ODTUG Kscope, a global conference of the Oracle Development Tools User Group to be held this year at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado, from June 25-29.

Alithya will co-present with SM Energy, Enbridge, and Pacific Life to share their Oracle Cloud digital transformation experiences, with a global audience attending this event renowned for its development-specific training and content.

Additionally, Alithya implementation experts will be in attendance to deliver numerous technical sessions covering a range of topics, including Capital Portfolio Planning, Enterprise Data Management, Financial Close and Consolidation, Essbase, Profitability, and Costing. Alithya's Oracle ACEs will also host a Q&A session focused on multi-product EPM topics, sharing expertise on key product updates and design approaches used for multi-product and multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementations.

Quote from Mike Killeen, Senior Vice President, Technology & Strategy, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"Alithya looks forward to sharing client successes with Oracle Cloud solutions at Kscope every year, from client business needs, to appropriate solutions, obstacles and challenges, post implementation managed services, and future state. In striving to become trusted advisors to conference attendees, our technical sessions highlight the roadmap to success using our value-add implementation approach."

About ODTUG Kscope23

ODTUG Kscope offers a dynamic experience and a unique learning environment for attendees, with over 250 technical sessions, hands-on training, all-day symposiums, and networking with Oracle experts. With almost a dozen learning tracks covering many technical content topics, ODTUG Kscope is the premier educational conference for Oracle technology users, attracting Oracle experts from all over the globe.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

A 25-year Oracle Partner, Alithya's expertise includes more than 300 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs. Alithya serves clients in numerous industries to provide ERP, HCM, SCM, and EPM solutions, and contributes in an advisory role to Oracle's Product Development team. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

