BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has been named a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2023 Digital Commerce Platform PEAK Matrix®. BigCommerce scored second to highest among competitors in both Visibility and Capability.

“Given the rapid ecommerce market shifts and expectations, enterprises need architectures best equipped for agility and composable commerce is becoming the preferred model. Everest Group’s recognition reflects BigCommerce’s ability to provide the flexibility and deliver on these needs in today’s fast-paced ecommerce space,” said Meghan Stabler, senior vice president at BigCommerce. “We continue to invest in our capabilities to best serve our merchants all over the world, especially against an ever-changing macroeconomic backdrop, that ensures their staying power. BigCommerce’s high placement in the Major Contender quadrant proves this.”

According to Everest Group, the pandemic caused a massive spike in the demand for digital commerce, especially from small and mid-size enterprises that revamped their online presence strategy. The post-pandemic world continues to experience a rise in this demand. As customer touchpoints increase and customer purchase journeys become more complex, digital commerce platform providers are evolving their offerings to meet evolving enterprise expectations.

In this report, Everest Group assessed 21 technology providers across all industries and geographies. The study is based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process for the calendar year 2022, interactions with leading technology providers, client reference checks and an ongoing analysis of the digital commerce market.

