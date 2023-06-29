COLUMBIA, Md., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that its podcast collaboration with Caspian Studios, titled ​​ “The Hacker Chronicles” , was named Best Brand Podcast by the Campaign US Brand Entertainment Awards .



“The Hacker Chronicles” is a cybercrime thriller in podcast form. Season one stars Chloe Taylor as Alice, a barista turned hacker, and has already reached more than 333,000 listeners. The trailer for season two will be available on June 30, 2023, featuring a fresh new story and the reveal of a venerated actor voicing the main character. Stream the first season of “The Hacker Chronicles” on Google Podcast , Spotify , Apple Podcasts or Amazon Music .

“The goal of ‘The Hacker Chronicles’ was to create a hyper-realistic, immersive story that entertains audiences, while exposing them to cyber hygiene best practices and providing insights into what the cybersecurity profession actually looks like,” said Jerome Robert, senior director, Tenable and creator of The Hacker Chronicles series. “We felt that a podcast would extend the reach of our message to new audiences. Cybersecurity is an incredibly rewarding career and cybersecurity professionals at all levels are in high demand. With this captivating audio experience, we hope to bust common industry misconceptions and inspire newcomers to join the field.”

“The honor of Best Brand Podcast is a testament of the commitment, creativity and collaboration with Tenable,” said Ian Faison, CEO, Caspian Studios. “We believe that remarkable stories are the best way to engage audiences, and we are committed to helping organizations tell those stories in a way that is both entertaining and educational.”

The Brand Entertainment Awards uplifts and celebrates a new wave of marketing storytelling as it meshes with consumer entertainment, while rewarding the brands, agencies and craftspeople leading the way in their fields. The program is supported by Campaign US sister titles PRWeek and MM+M.

More information about the 2023 Brand Entertainment Awards is available at: https://www.campaignusbrandentertainment.com/ .

