Tenable Awarded 2023 Best Brand Podcast by US Brand Entertainment Awards for “The Hacker Chronicles”

1 hours ago
Second season of the award-winning podcast coming in July

COLUMBIA, Md., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable®, the Exposure Management company, today announced that its podcast collaboration with Caspian Studios, titled ​​“The Hacker Chronicles”, was named Best Brand Podcast by the Campaign US Brand Entertainment Awards.

“The Hacker Chronicles” is a cybercrime thriller in podcast form. Season one stars Chloe Taylor as Alice, a barista turned hacker, and has already reached more than 333,000 listeners. The trailer for season two will be available on June 30, 2023, featuring a fresh new story and the reveal of a venerated actor voicing the main character. Stream the first season of “The Hacker Chronicles” on Google Podcast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Amazon Music.

“The goal of ‘The Hacker Chronicles’ was to create a hyper-realistic, immersive story that entertains audiences, while exposing them to cyber hygiene best practices and providing insights into what the cybersecurity profession actually looks like,” said Jerome Robert, senior director, Tenable and creator of The Hacker Chronicles series. “We felt that a podcast would extend the reach of our message to new audiences. Cybersecurity is an incredibly rewarding career and cybersecurity professionals at all levels are in high demand. With this captivating audio experience, we hope to bust common industry misconceptions and inspire newcomers to join the field.”

“The honor of Best Brand Podcast is a testament of the commitment, creativity and collaboration with Tenable,” said Ian Faison, CEO, Caspian Studios. “We believe that remarkable stories are the best way to engage audiences, and we are committed to helping organizations tell those stories in a way that is both entertaining and educational.”

The Brand Entertainment Awards uplifts and celebrates a new wave of marketing storytelling as it meshes with consumer entertainment, while rewarding the brands, agencies and craftspeople leading the way in their fields. The program is supported by Campaign US sister titles PRWeek and MM+M.

More information about the 2023 Brand Entertainment Awards is available at: https://www.campaignusbrandentertainment.com/.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Media Contact:
Tenable
[email protected]

