Verisk's FAST Achieves Top Ranking for Life Insurance and Retirement Platform in ISG Provider Lens Report for Third Consecutive Year

Jersey City, N.J. , June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk's FAST platform is once again recognized as the leading solution for life insurance and annuity providers by Information Services Group Inc. (ISG). The platform received top honors for the third year running, reflecting its superior capabilities, comprehensive features, and consistent performance.

In the latest ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Platform Solutions 2023 report, FAST outperformed other platforms in the life and retirement (L&R) sector. The report highlights FAST's consistent delivery of reliable outcomes coupled with its innovative, easily upgradable architecture and the deep domain expertise of the Verisk team.

Download the ISG report to see a complete assessment of the FAST platform.

What makes Verisk’s FAST so effective?

FAST is a dynamic platform designed to support insurers in their digital transformation journeys. It covers all aspects of the insurance life cycle, including product development, customer self-service, policy administration and claims management. Moreover, it integrates seamlessly with Verisk's rich ecosystem of data, analytics and claims tools to help accelerate and streamline underwriting processes and to help elevate the customer experience.

ISG lead analyst, Ashish Jhajharia, praised the platform, saying, "FAST stands out in the Life and Retirement Insurance Platform Solutions quadrant with its distinct product offerings, established capabilities and proven results."

"We are delighted to see the FAST platform recognized yet again as a leading force in life insurance and annuity solutions,” said Tom Famularo, managing director of Verisk’s life solutions. “We remain committed to providing a superior, efficient platform that enables insurers and third-party administrators to enhance their operations and respond rapidly to market changes. This accolade validates our team's unwavering dedication to empowering our clients with speed, agility and innovation."

To support life and annuity insurers across the policy life cycle, Verisk has developed a suite of solutions that apply advanced analytics, automation and machine learning to existing and emerging data sources. The solutions are designed to help transform current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling.

To learn more about Verisk’s life insurance solutions, visit www.verisk.com/life.

About Verisk

Verisk ( VRSK) provides data-driven analytic insights and solutions for the insurance industry. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk empowers customers to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global issues, including climate change and extreme events, as well as political and ESG topics. With offices in more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom.

