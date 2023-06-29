Bowman Expands Southwest Gas On-Call Engagement into Southern Nevada

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced that the Company has been selected by Southwest Gas Corporation’s Southern Nevada division for a new multi-year, on-call engineering and land survey services contract. This is in addition to recent extensions of the firm’s similar Southern Arizona contracts. Bowman’s teams will provide engineering, design and planning, and survey services including right-of-way, property line stakeout, high-pressure line cut sheets and legal exhibits, along with other related services, as required.

The Southern Nevada contract is the first Southwest Gas engagement for Bowman in the state. Since 2014, Bowman has delivered survey, civil engineering, design, and planning services to Southwest Gas’ Arizona Central and Southern divisions. During that time, Bowman established a relationship built on responsiveness and process improvement that has enabled teaming on hundreds of projects per year and elevated Southwest Gas to one of the Company’s largest clients.

Southwest Gas Corporation provides natural gas service to more than 2 million customers throughout Arizona, Nevada, and portions of California. The company is dedicated to investing in sustainable and responsible business practices that protect the environment, preserve natural resources and safeguard customers and employees.

“Southwest Gas is a leading utility and trusted services provider to its customers,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We are focused on supporting utility system operators contending with various pipe types and extreme weather events by providing services oriented toward facility fortification, resilience assurance, and infrastructure modernization. For nearly a decade, we have deployed highly skilled professionals to work side-by-side with Southwest Gas field teams. We are pleased to expand our partnership with Southwest Gas into Nevada as one of their trusted utility services partners.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With approximately 1,700 employees in more than 75 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230622167943r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622167943/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.