LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the winners of the 2023 CX Leadership Awards , which honor the top customer experience (CX) innovators, leaders, and contributors around the world. This year’s winners, who were chosen from a list of CX pioneers and innovators, were recognized last night at ibex’s 2023 CX Leadership Awards Dinner at Customer Contact Week (CCW) in Las Vegas.



“The 2023 CX Leadership Award winners are at the forefront of the CX industry and are raising the bar – through vision, technology, innovation, and optimization – to deliver the best customer experience possible,” said Barry Canty, SVP, Marketing, ibex. “As a global leader in delivering CX solutions for some of the world’s greatest brands, ibex congratulates these outstanding leaders for their commitment to delivering next-generation customer experience for their brands.”

The 2023 CX Leadership Award winners are:

Melissa Archambault, CVS Health : As Executive Director of Customer Experience Advocacy & Strategy, Ms. Archambault’s CX philosophy is that “wow moments” can fade, and the cornerstone of good CX isn’t about being flashy - it’s about a low-effort and consistent experience.

Brandon Blahnik, Atmosphere : Mr. Blahnik, Senior Director of Customer Success at Atmosphere, is a firm believer that great CX requires an obsessive focus on recognizing points of friction combined with a clear commitment to reducing that friction.

Moises Bolanos, TriumphPay: Mr. Bolanos, SVP of Client Experience at TriumphPay, is passionate about delivering maximum customer satisfaction and creating programs that help coach teams and connect their roles to purposeful work in delivering that remarkable customer experience.

Michael Cardillo, Indeed.com : Mr. Cardillo, Senior Director of Client Optimization at Indeed.com, sees a direct link between employee experience and CX, and invests in his team to deliver an exceptional client experience during each and every interaction.

Jessica Hocking, Robinhood : For Ms. Hocking, Head of Global Vendor Relationship Management at Robinhood, great CX begins with having a fundamental understanding of your customers' journey and more importantly, their pain points and relentlessly challenging the status quo to remove those barriers – it's the only way to improve and be the best.

Marius Maree, UnitedHealthcare : As Vice President of Government Operations at United Health Care, Mr. Maree's approach to CX is simple – be genuine, truly care about and support members, and treat them as he would want to be treated. His secret sauce to great CX is compassion.

April Obersteller, woom : In her role as Director of Global Experience, Ms. Obersteller is focused on cultivating the brand-customer relationship by leveraging customer insights to build a model for continuous improvement – constantly acting on new insights, constantly learning, and constantly evolving.

Cary Rondon, Modivcare : Ms. Rondon, Senior Director at Modivcare, believes in approaching each customer interaction with empathy, which makes it a more personal and enjoyable experience.

April Stang, Interface Systems: Ms. Stang, Senior Vice President, Customer Support at Interface Systems, focuses on the three Cs to deliver great CX: Commitment, Control, Courage - Commitment to servicing clients and colleagues with transparency and integrity, having the emotional intelligence to Control even the most difficult situations, and the Courage to handle anything that comes your way.

Ben Sterling, Hopper : Mr. Sterling knows that people want quick, efficient, correct answers without having to try very hard – and it is his CX mission to deliver just that for Hopper customers.

Srdjan Uljarevic, Google Fiber : As Director of Sales and Customer Support for Google Fiber, Mr. Uljarevic's strategy is to fully understand and stay ahead of customer needs and challenges, which reduces the volume of contacts and helps resolve questions quickly and effectively from the first touch.

Shanna Wright, Red Roof: As VP of Distribution Services, Ms. Wright focuses on creating emotional connections at every step in the customer journey, which leaves a lasting impression on customers – and builds loyalty.

The ibex CX Leadership Awards recognize the individuals and companies that leverage their industry leadership, technology innovation, and ability to address dynamic market challenges to drive superior customer engagement, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and simplify the customer journey.

