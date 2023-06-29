Q4 Inc. Enhances Institutional Targeting as part of Engagement Analytics Suite

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) (“Q4” or “the Company”), the leading capital markets access platform, is excited to announce enhancements to institutional targeting within Engagement Analytics on the Q4 Platform. Through Q4 Engagement Analytics’ proprietary data and access to thousands of global issuers, new insights are now available to Investor Relations Officers (“IROs”) that will help connect their company’s value with the right investors.

With these new capabilities, IR teams can now discover how a specific institutions’ interest in their organization’s investment narrative is trending over time and how it compares versus sector or market cap peers. This unmatched data provides IROs with the ability to evaluate how targeting efforts and the growth of their investor profiles are being translated into increased levels of institutional awareness, while also helping to uncover untapped investor opportunities.

“Providing our clients with the ability to understand how specific institutional interest in their company is changing over time will be key to determining their next move with confidence,” said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4. “Our deep dive into institutions and their peer engagement will enable clients to find new investor targets and identify early indicators of where an institution’s investment focus might be shifting. With over 1,300 users now on the Q4 Platform, expanding our client’s insight into targeting helps increase their odds of connecting with the right investor, at the right time. Our insights are backed by the strength and reputation of our industry leading proprietary data, which is a key element in strengthening our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) offerings that are currently in development.”

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other.

The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter.

The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive.

Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

