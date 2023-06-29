IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced a partnership with Switzerland-based QuantumBasel to jointly establish a European quantum data center. The transaction is expected to bring two systems, one that will be capable of #AQ 35 followed by another system capable of #AQ 64, onsite to the Center of Competence for Quantum & AI QuantumBasel.

“This is a historic deal for IonQ and the quantum industry,” said Peter Chapman, CEO and President of IonQ. “In QuantumBasel, we have found a partner who is aligned on the potential of quantum to solve the world’s most complex challenges. At #AQ 35, we expect the first system we deliver to QuantumBasel to be on the verge of exceeding the capabilities of quantum simulators on classical computers. With #AQ 64, we believe even the best supercomputers will no longer be able to compete using full quantum simulation. We expect many applications to attain quantum advantage at this scale, ushering in a new era in computing. This is the system that organizations have been waiting for and we’re glad to have QuantumBasel join us on this journey.”

With each additional #AQ, the useful computational space for running quantum algorithms doubles. #AQ 35 is capable of considering more than 34 billion different possibilities simultaneously, and #AQ 64 is capable of considering more than 18 quintillion different possibilities simultaneously.

As part of this transaction, QuantumBasel will offer the ecosystem of uptownBasel, including enterprises, research institutes, startups, and universities, direct access to the #AQ 35 system, followed by the #AQ 64 system. With these systems, IonQ and QuantumBasel anticipate the creation of novel applications in fields such as logistics, finance, pharma, chemistry, and artificial intelligence (AI).

IonQ will establish a quantum innovation center to assist in the research and development of next generation systems in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). This partnership will also allow IonQ to service its European customers out of the joint data center with QuantumBasel.

“We are pleased to partner with IonQ to drive quantum innovation in Switzerland and to accelerate problem solving in our quantum computing ecosystem,” said Damir Bogdan, CEO of QuantumBasel. “Offering IonQ’s systems to our enterprise and research customers enables them to explore novel quantum techniques and approaches. We look forward to seeing what new breakthroughs are possible as more people become increasingly familiar with the power of quantum.”

QuantumBasel is Switzerland’s first quantum hub for commercial use, embedded in the uptownBasel innovation campus. The hub is being funded by the family of Dr. Thomas Staehelin and Monique Staehelin. The 70,000 square meter site provides customers and researchers with workshops, training sessions, and access to quantum systems to further their understanding of quantum computing and drive progress towards commercial applications. A team of experts from international companies and organizations is onsite. The hub brings a diverse set of partners, who are leaders in their respective fields, to optimally match use cases to technology.

“Bringing IonQ systems onsite will expedite and improve our pursuit of quantum innovation, furthering our goal of achieving breakthroughs,” said Dr. Thomas Staehelin, investor and president of the board of uptownBasel. “For example, biopharma is a key focus area for quantum computing. Partnering with IonQ puts us one step closer to enhancing the drug discovery process and running complex in silico simulations, ultimately expanding access to necessary treatments for diseases that are incurable today.”

“Quantum accessibility is a core tenet to IonQ’s business, and we welcome partners and potential users to join us and be an integral part in the development of quantum algorithms and applications for a variety of industries for years to come,” said Noam Zakay, managing director, IonQ GmbH.

To learn more about how you can get started on an IonQ system today, please contact us directly at: https://ionq.com/get-access. For the latest updates from IonQ please visit our blog, and for other business information, please refer to IonQ’s website.

About uptownBasel and uptownBasel Infinity

uptownBasel is an innovation campus and international competence centre for Industry 4.0 on the historic Schorenareal site in Arlesheim near Basel – networked with the world, anchored in Europe, and rooted in Basel. With the opening of Building 1 and its use by the two European technology groups Bouygues and Vinci (Axians and Actemium), the campus has already created 400 new jobs since 2021. In total, the centre will house about 100 companies, generating up to 2500 jobs. The investment volume amounts to over 500 million Swiss francs. uptownBasel is made possible by the private ownership of the family Monique and Thomas Staehelin and implemented by Fankhauser Arealentwicklungen.

www.uptownbasel.ch

uptownBasel Infinity, a wholly owned subsidiary of the uptownBasel Group, runs “QuantumBasel” its Center of Competence for Quantum and Artificial Intelligence and the first commercial quantum hub in Switzerland. Seamless access to quantum and high-performance computing is made available to tenants and the ecosystem of uptownBasel, including enterprises, research institutes, startups, and universities. With a vision to democratize the power of quantum as a neutral hub, uptownBasel Infinity cooperates with various technology partners to build quantum applications and solutions. The CEO, Damir Bogdan, has several decades of experience in technology, strategy, and management. He is active in Silicon Valley, advising companies in terms of innovation and transformation, and he is on the board of multiple companies inside and outside Switzerland.

www.quantumbasel.com

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those related to IonQ’s ability to further develop and advance its quantum computers and achieve scale; IonQ’s ability to achieve #AQ 35 and #AQ 64; the success of the partnership between IonQ and QuantumBasel, including the ability to expediate and improve uptownBasel’s pursuit of quantum innovation; the ability of IonQ’s systems to create novel applications in the fields of logistics, finance, pharma, chemistry, and artificial intelligence (AI); the potential of the quantum innovation center to generate new research and the development of next generation systems throughout Europe and EMEA; IonQ’s market opportunity and anticipated growth; IonQ’s commercial strategy and availability; and the commercial benefits to customers of using quantum computing solutions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: market adoption of quantum computing solutions and IonQ’s products, services and solutions; the ability of IonQ to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ’s business; IonQ’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of IonQ’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

1#AQ or algorithmic qubits is an application-oriented metric to assist the industry in evaluating quantum computers’ utility in real-world settings. For more information, please visit our blog post here.

