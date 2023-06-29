KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it has received a record 29 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Market Leader Awards in 2023, more than any other homebuilder. The recognition highlights the company’s long-standing commitment to building ENERGY STAR certified homes in 29 major housing markets and further demonstrates its leadership position as the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder.

KB Home sets new industry record by earning an unprecedented 29 Energy Star Market Leader Awards. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In 2008, KB Home became the first national homebuilder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide met in 2022. The company has built over 175,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes, an industry record. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the total cost of homeownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification.

The Market Leader Award recognizes partners participating in EPA’s ENERGY STAR Residential New Construction program who have made a significant positive impact in energy-efficient construction and environmental protection by building ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments or by sponsoring a local program that supported these activities over the past year.

“We are proud to once again lead the homebuilding industry by setting a new record with 29 EPA ENERGY STAR Market Leader Awards, more than any other homebuilder. This recognition further demonstrates our position as the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder,” said Jeffrey Mezger, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of KB Home. “Our commitment to the ENERGY STAR program provides our homeowners peace of mind, as our new homes are designed to reduce the total cost of homeownership with less environmental impact.”

“We congratulate our 2023 Market Leader Award winners for their demonstrable leadership in bringing energy efficiency to the forefront of the residential new construction sector,” said Jonathan Passe, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Residential Branch. “ENERGY STAR offers a proven whole-house approach that is transforming the residential market to a higher standard of construction quality while protecting the environment for all.”

KB Home’s high-performance, energy-saving homes are estimated to have cumulatively reduced utility bills for their homeowners by $1 billion and CO 2 emissions by 6.9 billion pounds, the equivalent of removing over 674,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

The company has distinguished itself as the only national builder to have earned awards under all of EPA’s homebuilder programs, including ENERGY STAR, which establishes energy-efficiency standards, WaterSense®, which outlines water-efficiency standards, and Indoor airPLUS, which focuses on indoor air quality. Additionally, Newsweek® recognized KB Home's sustainability leadership for the third year in a row on its prestigious 2023 America's Most Responsible Companies list.

For more information on KB Home’s sustainability initiatives, visit kbhome.com/sustainability.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That’s because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to commit to build every home to be ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners have helped American families and businesses save 5 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity, avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs, and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about.

