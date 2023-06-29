Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) was recognized as a winner in JLR’s annual Supplier Excellence Awards. Selected in the Customer Love category, Analog Devices was highlighted as a top supplier who demonstrates real care for clients.

Analog Devices recognized by JLR as winner of Supplier Excellence Awards, demonstrating strength of companies’ ongoing partnership. Featured in the photo, from left to right: Barbara Bergmeier (Executive Director, Industrial Operations, JLR Board Member), Shalini Palmer (Corporate Vice President, EMEA, ADI), Andy Wells (Principal Account Manager, ADI), Tobias Moch (Chief Procurement Officer, JLR) (Photo: Business Wire)

“This award honours the contributions of ADI to our business, especially in light of supply chain challenges over the last year,” said Barbara Bergmeier, JLR Executive Director, Industrial Operations. “We value our partnerships with suppliers, and base our relationships on performance as well as integrity, honesty and trust. We extend our thanks to ADI for their hard work and dedication to our long-term success.”

In its seventh year, JLR’s 2023 Supplier Excellence Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of its global supply chain and contributions to JLR’s business, cost transformation, and operational delivery over the past year. The awards are guided by JLR’s new Creators’ Code values: Customer Love, Unity, Integrity, Growth, and Impact. This year, the JLR team used these five core values to award their top performing suppliers.

“This accolade is a testament to the exceptional efforts our team made to mitigate against supply chain shortages, as well as the positive impact we had on JLR’s business,” said Shalini Palmer, Corporate Vice President, EMEA at ADI. “Our longstanding partnership with JLR continues to focus on advancing JLR’s vision of sustainable modern luxury.”

ADI has contributed to the long-term success of JLR by going above and beyond to secure supply against their most profitable vehicles. ADI has made exceptional efforts to mitigate against supply chain shortages and potential line stops.

“A great business relationship is crucial to our success. Having only joined the JLR team recently, it was an honour to spend the evening getting to know the award winners better,” said Tobias Moch, Chief Procurement Officer at JLR. “The teams have had to work very hard to keep our factories running, in the face of severe disruptions to the global supply chain. A big thank you to everyone at ADI for their massive efforts during this difficult period.”

The award winners were recognized at a ceremony held on May 31 at The Grove in Hertfordshire, UK, hosted by television personality Gabby Logan.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today’s innovators stay Ahead of What’s Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

