Walgreens Honors Veterans, Active Duty Military and Families with Weekend Discount in Honor of Independence Day Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4

To express gratitude for an incredibly significant part of American history and to honor those who have served – and continue to serve – our country, Walgreens is offering a weekend Independence Day discount to all veterans, active duty military personnel and their immediate family members, including the families of veterans.

Beginning July 1 through July 4, customers with a valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off regularly priced products at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide.

Beginning July 1 through July 4, customers with a valid military ID or proof of service will receive 20 percent off regularly priced products at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide.

Walgreens customers can maximize their savings by enrolling in the FREE myWalgreens loyalty program or applying for the myWalgreens Credit Card. myWalgreens members can earn storewide rewards on every purchase and are eligible to earn up to $400 in additional Walgreens Cash rewards per year through personalized rewards.

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours on Independence Day. To ensure patient access, our 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will remain open. Other pharmacies will be closed or have limited hours. The Walgreens Store Locator, Walgreens.com/FindAStore, is updated frequently throughout the day to reflect store and pharmacy hours.

*DISCLAIMER: Offer valid for veterans, military and their families from 7/1/23 thru 7/4/23, with proof of service. In-store offer only valid in Walgreens or Duane Reade stores. Discount not valid on alcohol, dairy, tobacco, stamps, gift cards, newspapers, magazines, money orders/transfers, transportation passes, lottery tickets, charitable donations, pseudoephedrine or ephedrine products, clinic services, prescriptions, pharmacy items or services, sales tax, Prescription Savings Club membership fee, and items or services submitted to insurance for reimbursement or where otherwise limited by law. Offer is not combinable with buy 1 get 1 free, buy 1 get 1 50% off or buy 2 get 3rd FREE. Offer does not apply to bulk orders, back-ordered items and out-of-stock items.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

