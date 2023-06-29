Kick back and relax this summer at Applebee’s with the Neighborhood destination’s latest and greatest $6 Summertime Sips! Guests can make the most of the summer months and enjoy their own tropical paradise for only $6 with a blissful glass of Mucho Cocktails.

Sip on the NEW Tropical Mana Margarita, a tropical margarita featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila with triple sec and a blend of pineapple, lime and orange juices topped with a pineapple gummi. Or, cheers to summer with the Blue Bahama Mama – made with Captain Morgan and Malibu Coconut Rums, blue curacao and our proprietary blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime topped with a pineapple gummi.*

Applebee’s Mucho CocktailsTM are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, for those who prefer to sip back and relax at home, guests can enjoy these $6 Summertime Sips To Go at participating locations.

“At Applebee’s, we love giving guests a chance to escape and unwind,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “Our newest $6 Mucho Cocktails make the most of summertime and let our guests kick back and relax - all while enjoying premium spirits at a price that can’t be beat.”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials,guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Gummi pineapple contains gelatin.

** Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,673 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of May 3, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 12 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

