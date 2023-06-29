HOUSTON, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. . ( FRGT, Fr8Tech), a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process as well as providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the USMCA region, has been recognized for outstanding service by K-FLEX de México and has secured a renewal of its contract with K-FLEX for continued utilization of the Fr8App platform to facilitate transportation of shipments from K-FLEX’s recently expanded Mexican plants and distribution centers across the United States.



Maged Anis, President of K-FLEX de México SA de CV, said, “Fr8App delivered cross-border capacity during a difficult time for us as we worked first through the COVID-19 pandemic and then through our plant expansion challenges in Mexico and many times under conditions that others in the logistics industry were not willing to accept. With our newly completed plant expansion, we will have over 100 trucks per week crossing from Mexico to the United States, and Fr8App’s solutions will play a huge role in managing our logistics seamlessly across the U.S.-Mexico border. Their support throughout our 12-month plant expansion, coupled with the reliability and convenience of their AI-powered platform, has reinforced the fact that Fr8App eliminates the need for paper tracking, aligning perfectly with our ongoing commitment to sustainable practices. We are very pleased with Fr8App’s outstanding support and service and look forward to continue growing with them.”

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said, “K-FLEX has grown at a tremendous rate over the past several years and is well on its way to surpassing $1 billion in annual revenue. It became one of our top 5 clients in 2022 and we hope its pace returns and exceeds that of last year now that its expanding plant is near to being fully operational. It is fast becoming a leader in the provision of tailor-made services, advanced technological solutions and innovative insulation systems for energy saving, which aligns very nicely with our environmental efforts. We are very pleased that K-FLEX selected Fr8App to ship from Mexico and cross-border to the United States, which we believe validates the Fr8App platform in addition to helping our key clients during unusual times. We believe this is just the beginning of many great things to come.”

About K-FLEX

K-FLEX is a multinational manufacturing company specialized in the production of thermal and acoustic flexible elastomeric insulation materials. Thanks to its focus on technological innovation and the quality of its products and services, K-FLEX is a worldwide market leader with more than 30 years’ experience across a variety of business areas. K-FLEX' mission is to be the market leader in the production of insulation materials and to effectively answer the specific needs of its customers and markets, while providing tailor-made services, advanced technological solutions and innovative insulation systems through a sustainable approach. K-FLEX operates in 63 countries and has over 4,000 employees, 17 plants and over 50,000 customers worldwide.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies ( FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary Freight App, Inc. (“Fr8App”) is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the USMCA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (“OTR”) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.fr8technologies.com

