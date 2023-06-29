LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. ( HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals, announced its Whitney Johns product line of brain, physical performance and women’s hormone health products will be featured by Amazon on its Prime Day major annual shopping event being held on July 11-12.



Amazon anticipates this year’s Prime Day will surpass last year’s record of more than 300 million items sold and $3 billion spent on small businesses on Prime Day and in the two-week promotional period leading up to the big event.

For this year’s Prime Day promotional period, Amazon will showcase Whitney Johns Nutrition products with high-visibility placements on its “Buy with Prime” landing page, in press releases and through social media. According to Amazon, its Buy with Prime campaign is expected to generate more than 30 million impressions.

Also in advance of Prime Day, WhitneyJohns.com is offering its exclusive Buy with Prime deals, including a minimum 20% discount across all product categories.

Shoppers on WhitneyJohns.com can receive the popular benefits of Prime membership, including fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns. These features and benefits help brands like Whitney Johns Nutrition establish direct and long-lasting customer relationships.

Whitney Johns herself will also be raising awareness of the Buy with Prime deals among her more than 1 million followers through personalized emails and social media channels.

“I’m thrilled that my products have been selected by Amazon to be featured on Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping days of the year,” stated Johns. “Together with Healthy Extracts we have created five amazing formulations for women and men designed to support brain, hormone and heart health as well as physical performance. Now with the help of Amazon, we will be able to reach a much larger audience and help more people live life to the fullest.”

According to Amazon, its Buy with Prime program has been shown to increase shopper conversion by an average of 25%. Amazon’s popular, ‘Subscribe and Save,” feature adds another level of convenience for shoppers and the benefit of recurring sales for brands.

“This major Amazon event demonstrates how Whitney Johns Nutrition has quickly become a top tier brand and merchant, especially in how it has qualified for its first-ever Buy with Prime promotional program,” commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts. “We anticipate Prime Day to be huge win for Whitney, and an incredible opportunity for her brand to increase conversions and grow its customer base.”

The Whitney Johns product lineup includes:

WHITNEY JOHNS ACTIVE™: Based on Healthy Extracts’ exclusive, natural BPF Gold Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ formulation, which can increase Nitric Oxide by up to 73% and VO2 max by 24%.

WHITNEY JOHNS HORMONE™: Specially formulated to support hormone balance, boost energy levels, mood, desire and aids in fat metabolization. Also was formulated for hot flashes and other menopause symptoms.

WHITNEY JOHNS BRAIN ACTIVATE™: Available in powder and gel pack formats, is specially formulated to support focus, memory, cognition, mood and brain health. Created to support brain fog, natural sleep patterns, and generate strong and sustained ketone levels in the brain.

BRAIN ACTIVATE - ENERGY GEL™ adds caffeine for additional energy support.

WHITNEY JOHNS CITRUS BERGAMOT™: Features a proprietary blend of ingredients, including Citrus Bergamot Polyphenols, which has been designed to help maintain healthy normal optimal female cardiovascular health. Cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.

About Whitney Johns

An accomplished entrepreneur, fitness athlete, a light welterweight division boxer, model, personal trainer, and nutrition advocate, Whitney Johns has attracted more than a million followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

Whitney was recently listed among the Top 10 Incredibly Impactful Women to Look Out for in 2022 by the New York Weekly Times. Her personalized diet and fitness program, Find Your Fit with Whit, helps individuals achieve their fitness and nutritional goals.

Whitney also serves as president of Whitney Johns Nutrition, which has launched a complete line of natural health and fitness supplements for people from all walks of life and designed to help them become healthier, fitter and more confident.

The brand’s line of exclusive formulations include BRAIN ACTIVATE™ (in power and gel format), ACTIVE™ for enhanced physical performance, and WOMEN’S HORMONE SUPPORT™.

The Whitney Johns Nutrition product line represents the first series of private label and custom formulations developed and launched through Healthy Extracts’ unique brand influencer program .

To learn more, visit whitneyjohns.com, or for more about Whitney, visit @whitneyjohns’ Linktree here.

About Healthy Extracts Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit Formulations

Healthy Extracts subsidiary, BergaMet, currently holds the exclusive rights to distribute Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit 47% BPF products in the online and direct to consumer channels in the U.S. and Canada. This compares to the closest competitor at only 38% BPF.

Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit formulations include CLINICAL IMMUNE™, HER HEART™, CHOLESTEROL COMMAND™, PRO+™, SPORTS HEART™ and MEGA+O™. All are vegan friendly, non-GMO and gluten-free, and produced and tested by certified U.S. facilities.

In published research from third-party sources, its Citrus Bergamot has been shown to support heart health, support immune response and address metabolic syndrome. Its Citrus Bergamot has also been shown to naturally reduce cholesterol by lowering LDL and increasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL).

To learn more about and Healthy Extracts’ Citrus Bergamot and other products, go to bergametna.com and tryubn.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing, plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food and Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor’s advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA™, Ultimate Brain Nutrients™, UBN™, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™ and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.™

Healthy Extracts Company Contact

Duke Pitts, President

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact

Ronald Both

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact



Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06542ea5-46ab-4911-91b5-b34a9a54d8c7