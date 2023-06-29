Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) (“Corebridge”) today announced that it entered into a share repurchase agreement (the “Share Repurchase Agreement”) with American International Group, Inc. (AIG) and an affiliate of Blackstone Inc. (“Blackstone”) on June 21, 2023, pursuant to which it will repurchase an aggregate of $200 million of Corebridge common stock (the “Share Repurchase”). Of the $200 million, approximately 90.1% will be repurchased from AIG and approximately 9.9% will be repurchased from Blackstone. The Share Repurchase is expected to close on June 23, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The purchase price paid by Corebridge was $16.41 per share, the closing price of Corebridge common stock on the New York Stock Exchange immediately prior to entry into the Share Repurchase Agreement.

About Corebridge Financial

