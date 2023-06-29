Verde Bioresins, Inc. (“Verde” or the “Company”), a visionary in sustainable product innovation and full-service bioplastics production with its innovative and proprietary based bioresins, known as PolyEarthyleneTM, and TLGY Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: TLGY) (“TLGY”), a U.S. publicly-listed blank check company, have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company is expected to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “VRDE.”

Verde was founded in 2020 as a full-service bioplastics company specializing in sustainable materials, innovation, and state-of-the-art manufacturing with its proprietary, and potentially industry-disrupting, bio-based, renewable, and sustainable PolyEarthyleneTM resin. PolyEarthyleneTM aims to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and circular economy, addressing nearly half of the $600 billion global plastics market that is faced with mounting regulatory pressure for eco-friendly solutions.

Unlike most other bio-plastic solutions in the market today, Verde’s innovative PolyEarthyleneTM products are designed to provide customers with a bio-based, biodegradable and recyclable solution derived primarily from plant-based feedstock. PolyEarthyleneTM is cost-competitive, scalable and versatile, making it a sustainable option for a wide range of manufacturing processes, including injection molding, film extrusion, blow molding, and thermoforming, and applications such as rigid packaging.

With similar performance properties to traditional petroleum-based polymers, PolyEarthyleneTM products can be produced in most of the forms and colors desired by prospective customers and can be dropped into existing standard manufacturing processes, making it a versatile and economical choice for prospective customers seeking to reduce their environmental impact while still meeting industry standards and their own cost and efficiency requirements.

Verde’s innovative PolyEarthyleneTM products aspire to make a significant impact on the global plastic pollution crisis. Verde plans to facilitate this expansion through potential partnerships with large and highly reputable suppliers, including Braskem. Braskem is a strategic supplier to Verde. As Verde continues to grow its business, we expect Verde’s relationship with Braskem to continue to expand as well.

The growing demand for sustainable solutions is a driving force behind Verde’s mission and the Company’s recently announced partnership with Vinmar Polymers America, a division of Vinmar International, is a crucial step forward. With Vinmar’s reputation as a leading global distributor of plastics, Verde believes it is well-positioned to offer its potentially disruptive PolyEarthyleneTM products to an even wider range of prospective customers.

Brian Gordon, Chairman of Verde, commented: “Verde intends to become a leader in the global transition to a more sustainable, circular economy. Today represents a significant milestone for Verde. A merger with TLGY – a team with extensive operational and industry expertise across multiple relevant industries and a private equity style approach to value creation – will help us realize the full potential of our breakthrough bioplastics products. We believe the proceeds from the proposed transaction, along with the support of TLGY, will enable us to scale our production capabilities, moving us closer to delivering on the growing interest in our innovative and proprietary bio-resin solution.”

Jin-Goon Kim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TLGY, added: “We are extremely pleased to announce our business combination with Verde, a first-mover with impressive growth potential aided by significant regulatory tailwinds in a massive addressable market. In our opinion and based on our due diligence, we believe Verde is one of the first full-service bio-resin market solutions that can meet most of the environmental, application, manufacturing, and cost requirements in the industry. We are excited to support the commercialization of Verde’s proprietary products and the scaling of its production capabilities as it strives to become an industry leader. We believe Verde is a pioneer in advancing global sustainability initiatives and we look forward to supporting the company in its mission of providing an effective and environmentally friendly plastic alternative to combat today’s current global waste crisis.”

Transaction Overview

The proposed business combination implies an implied pre-money enterprise value for Verde at closing of $365 million (pro forma EV of $433 million), excluding earnouts consideration. The boards of directors of both TLGY and Verde have approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023, subject to, among other things, the approval by TLGY’s stockholders and satisfaction or waiver of other conditions stated in the definitive documentation.

Assuming no further redemptions (in addition to the redemptions completed following TLGY’s extraordinary general meeting on February 23, 2023) by TLGY’s public stockholders in connection with closing and the payment of estimated transaction expenses, the proposed business combination would result in gross proceeds of over $78 million to Verde, comprised of $78 million of cash held in TLGY’s trust as of the date hereof. Verde’s controlling shareholder has committed to making a PIPE investment in TLGY at the closing of the business combination, subject to certain conditions.

The proposed business combination includes the entitlement for the equity holders of Verde immediately prior to closing, to receive earnout shares of up to 100% of the closing valuation based on trading prices of the combined company’s common stock meeting specified IRR thresholds of 35% (based on its initial trading price) over five years. Similarly, TLGY’s sponsor has agreed to align its interests with those of Verde and its public shareholders by transferring up to 10% of its private warrants to Verde management and forfeit all of its remaining private warrants at the closing in exchange for potential future share grants based on stock price performance and achieving target cash requirement. TLGY offers an innovative warrant structure that provides an escalating incentive mechanism for its existing public shareholders to not redeem and for new investors to buy common shares before the closing.

Additional information about the proposed business combination, including a copy of the agreement and plan of merger, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by TLGY with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov.

Advisors

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as legal advisor and Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP is serving as auditor to TLGY Acquisition Corporation. Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP is serving as legal advisor and EisnerAmper LLP is serving as auditor to Verde. Gateway Group is serving as Investor Relations and Public Relations for the proposed business combination.

About Verde Bioresins, Inc.

Verde Bioresins, Inc. is a full-service bioplastics company that specializes in sustainable product innovation and the manufacturing of proprietary biopolymer resins, providing comprehensive design and development solutions for companies seeking alternatives to conventional plastics.

For additional information, please visit verdebioresins.com

About TLGY Acquisition Corporation

TLGY Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company sponsored by TLGY Sponsors LLC, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. TLGYwas formed to focus on growth companies through long-term, private equity style value creation in the biopharma and business-to-consumer (“B2C”) technology sectors.

For additional information, please visit tlgyacquisition.com

